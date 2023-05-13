The First AI Voice Actor Justifies Fears About The Future

The upcoming adult animated series Space Junk is the first TV show to feature an AI voice actor. While this may appear harmless enough, it risks setting an uncomfortable precedent in a world where real voice actors are already undervalued. It’s a perfectly valid artistic choice for a single character – especially when that character is a robot – but creators should probably be careful not to overuse tools like these
The term “artificial intelligence” may make you think about The Terminator franchise, but real-world AI is rather less sophisticated. For creative professionals though, it does have the potential to be quite destructive. Albeit with fewer guns. Over the past several months, AI algorithms have shown that they can generate artwork, writing, and speech. They also generate so much controversy that there isn’t space to summarise it all here. While AI-generated content is still easy to spot, many are increasingly wary of it. If more creative tasks are performed by AI, fewer actual people will be hired. In this light, the idea of computer-generated voices replacing voice actors is potentially concerning.
Space Junk’s AI Character Wellbecca Explained
The character Wellbecca is quite an interesting use of AI. In Space Junk, Wellbecca is a robot, and she’s a fully AI-voiced character – a not unreasonable creative decision, as a non-human character. With the show being a comedy, an AI voice can actually emphasize if she says anything strange or inhuman. And judging by the show’s trailer, she almost certainly will.
Wellbecca is also intended to be available for viewers to interact with in the real world. Via the internet, the creators of Space Junk hope to build a fan community that can influence the direction the show’s stories will go in. To accomplish this, anyone will be able to use Wellbecca’s AI writing tools, submitting prompts and seeing what stories they can create. The long-term goal is a collaborative writing project.
Why AI Works Well For Wellbecca As A Single Character
The main reason why using an AI-generated voice works for Wellbecca is that it isn’t being passed off as a human voice. She’s very clearly a robot, after all. While even robotic characters are usually voiced by people, using AI here can be an effective choice. Things generated by AI tend to have unusual effects from person to person, with a lot of people finding them unsettling. Similar to the Uncanny Valley effect, a voice that’s close to human but noticeably not human is jarring. This kind of effect can be used well, both dramatically and comedically. It can work particularly well if employing any dangerous AI tropes, similar to movies like Ex Machina or I, Robot.
Moreover, for a single character, it makes quite an interesting statement. The fact that it’s technologically possible to have an entirely computer-generated character is unquestionably impressive. It’s easy to imagine, though, that if an animation tried to have an entire AI-generated cast, that might raise some ethical questions. Space Junk, however, still has human voice actors working alongside Wellbecca. A wise choice. AI voices should probably be used sparingly.
Space Junk’s Wellbecca Could Be A Real Problem For Voice Actors
Voice actors often have a tough time, professionally. They seldom get the recognition they deserve and often struggle to get paid fairly for their work. Even worse, particularly in the games industry, if voice actors try to raise concerns about issues like these, they’re often recast without hesitation, regardless of how long they’ve been playing a role. Meanwhile, big-budget animated movies often look past skilled voice actors to cast known live-action actors instead. The end result is that voice acting can be a difficult and sometimes unrewarding profession.
The prospect of work being taken over by AI is already a concern for voice artists. Narrating audiobooks is a popular career entry point for fledgling voice artists. Recently though, Apple has launched a catalog of books narrated by AI. Companies elsewhere are offering AI-generated audiobooks, purely for the sake of saving money. If AI-generated voices become normalized in actual TV voice-acting roles, it’ll mean voice actors being cut off from yet more employment possibilities.
How Space Junk’s AI Proves Future Actor Problems
While actors elsewhere are currently safe, it’s worth thinking about how things could go in the future. In many action movies, not everything in live-action is really live-action. From characters like Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy to some entire sequences in Alita: Battle Angel, a surprising amount of what’s on screen is actually animation. Coupling this with Disney’s unsettling love of using CGI actors, like Tarkin in Star Wars: Rogue One and Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, an uncomfortable reality becomes apparent. In the future, it may be possible to entirely recreate human actors on-screen. With AI to mimic the movements and voices of real people, studios could use actors without even hiring them. For as long as the studio owned the rights to their likeness, they could be reused over and over for years. Even decades. There’s something quite unsettling in that.
Of course, Space Junk is just an offbeat animated comedy, and the prospect of AI-generated actors fully replacing people is something that isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. Despite what some enthusiasts may argue, it’s still very obvious when anything audiovisual has been created using AI algorithms. All the same, it seems like there’s no shortage of people pushing for future technology to go in this direction. We can only hope that space remains open for human talent in the creative professions of the future.
