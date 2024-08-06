Sony’s Until Dawn Film Casts Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare

David F. Sandberg is returning to the horror genre with the horror feature from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.
Cast Additions Are Confirmed
Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli and Peter Stormare have joined the cast of Until Dawn, Sony’s Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions’ feature adaptation of the hit horror video game.
The new additions will join Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion on the call sheet for the production, which is set to begin shooting in mid-August.
Sandberg Returns to Horror
David F. Sandberg, who last directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is returning to the horror genre with this project. He is reuniting with his Annabelle: Creation writer-producer Gary Dauberman.
I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible, said Sandberg in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
The Production Team Behind It
Dauberman, who has a first-look deal with the studio, wrote the most recent draft of the script. He is producing under his Coin Operated banner alongside Mia Maniscalco, Sandberg and his Mångata partner Lotta Losten, along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.
Plot Overview
First released in 2015, Until Dawn is an interactive horror video game that follows eight friends and frenemies brought together at a remote mountain retreat. Featuring live-or-die scenarios with a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car, and a long-ago mining cave-in that reverberates into the present day, group members must fight through their fear if they hope to make it through the night in one piece.
An Ensemble Cast Approach
The screen version aims to translate multiple paths and scenarios from the game. Although specific roles of Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli are yet to be disclosed, insiders say Peter Stormare will reprise his role as therapist Dr. Hill. The adaptation has been described as an R-rated love letter to the horror genre, featuring an ensemble cast.
Praise for Past Works
Mitchell, known for her work on Freeform’s drama series The Fosters and its spinoff Good Trouble, also played roles in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach movies. She recently wrapped up shooting on thriller Family Secrets.
Cameili , a star from Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, also appeared on Netflix’s YA drama Along for the Ride. His future projects include Barry Levinson’s mob film Alto Knights.
Peter Stormare, a seasoned actor with roles in films such as The Big Lebowski,Constantine,and TV seriesPrison Breakis likely best known for his cult classic performance in the Coen brothers’Fargo.
