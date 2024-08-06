Sony’s Until Dawn Film Casts Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare

by

David F. Sandberg is returning to the horror genre with the horror feature from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.

Cast Additions Are Confirmed

Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli and Peter Stormare have joined the cast of Until Dawn, Sony’s Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions’ feature adaptation of the hit horror video game.

Sony&#8217;s Until Dawn Film Casts Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare

The new additions will join Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion on the call sheet for the production, which is set to begin shooting in mid-August.

Sandberg Returns to Horror

David F. Sandberg, who last directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is returning to the horror genre with this project. He is reuniting with his Annabelle: Creation writer-producer Gary Dauberman.

Sony&#8217;s Until Dawn Film Casts Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare

I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible, said Sandberg in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Production Team Behind It

Dauberman, who has a first-look deal with the studio, wrote the most recent draft of the script. He is producing under his Coin Operated banner alongside Mia Maniscalco, Sandberg and his Mångata partner Lotta Losten, along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

Plot Overview

First released in 2015, Until Dawn is an interactive horror video game that follows eight friends and frenemies brought together at a remote mountain retreat. Featuring live-or-die scenarios with a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car, and a long-ago mining cave-in that reverberates into the present day, group members must fight through their fear if they hope to make it through the night in one piece.

Sony&#8217;s Until Dawn Film Casts Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare

An Ensemble Cast Approach

The screen version aims to translate multiple paths and scenarios from the game. Although specific roles of Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli are yet to be disclosed, insiders say Peter Stormare will reprise his role as therapist Dr. Hill. The adaptation has been described as an R-rated love letter to the horror genre, featuring an ensemble cast.

Praise for Past Works

Mitchell, known for her work on Freeform’s drama series The Fosters and its spinoff Good Trouble, also played roles in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach movies. She recently wrapped up shooting on thriller Family Secrets.

Cameili , a star from Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot, also appeared on Netflix’s YA drama Along for the Ride. His future projects include Barry Levinson’s mob film Alto Knights.

Peter Stormare, a seasoned actor with roles in films such as The Big Lebowski,Constantine,and TV seriesPrison Breakis likely best known for his cult classic performance in the Coen brothers’Fargo.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Acolyte Concludes with Intense Showdown and Key Revelations
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2024
What is the Conservative Hype House?
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2020
Karen Read’s Legal Team Seeks Dismissal of Key Charges Post-Mistrial
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2024
Doctor Who Teases Thrilling Season Finale With Mel Bush’s Return
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
David Duchovny on Reverse the Curse and Building Strong On-Screen Bonds
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marton Czokas
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.