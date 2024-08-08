Sonny’s Struggle in General Hospital Mirrors Real-Life Bipolar Battle

After the heart-wrenching episode where Kristina and her family learned she’d lost the baby, General Hospital intensified the drama with a powerful scene where Sonny hallucinated Morgan attempting to dissuade him from jumping off the hospital roof. These scenes were particularly impactful because Maurice Benard (Sonny) filmed them after returning to work following a serious encounter with his bipolar disorder in real life.
If you know anyone who is going through any kind of darkness, chaos, pain… Just know, all you can do is give them love, patience, understanding, and hopefully professional help if they agree, shared Maurice Benard in his advocacy for mental health awareness.
Mental Health Struggles Resonate Onscreen
Benard’s personal struggles mirrored those of Sonny’s storyline. The narrative involved Sonny’s bipolar medication being tampered with, replaced by placebos—a brutal move leading Sonny to lose control.
It was my first day back. The first day I came back it was just raw for me. I really felt that I could fall off that ledge, Benard revealed on social media, emphasizing the challenge of portraying such a raw emotional state.
A Powerful Portrayal
Playing these intense scenes wasn’t easy for Benard. He confessed,
It sure has been a different beat. Difficult at times. I’ve never really played Sonny this way. These moments highlighted Sonny seeking mental health help when his situation spiraled out of control, portraying a poignant message about the importance of getting assistance when needed.
A Stellar Supporting Cast
The commendable performances didn’t end with Benard. Viewers praised both him and guest star Bryan Craig (Morgan) for their moving portrayals during this emotional saga. Craig’s brief return to the show added depth and urgency to Sonny’s fraught state of mind.
Mental Health Advocacy Through Drama
This isn’t the first time General Hospital has tackled socially significant issues through its plotlines. From HIV and AIDS to cancer, the series has a history of raising awareness on vital topics. Benard himself is a longstanding advocate for mental health awareness, often addressing the subject in his State of Mind YouTube series. His efforts since the pandemic have been particularly noteworthy:
Since the pandemic, I have been speaking out on suicide quite a lot… It’s been very encouraging so I have not stopped talking about it!
The episode’s message about seeking help navigates beyond entertainment—it’s a critical reminder about mental health intervention.
It’s always about the message if we’re lucky, stated Benard, capturing the essence of these powerful scenes.
Follow Us