Sonny’s Life at Risk as Bryan Craig Returns to General Hospital

It’s not every day that a beloved character from a long-running series like General Hospital faces a life-threatening situation. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), known to many as the ‘Godfather of Port Charles,’ is currently in dire straits, and fans are eager to find out who can save him.
A Familiar Face Returns
In an emotional twist, Bryan Craig returns as Morgan Corinthos, a role he won two Daytime Emmys for portraying from 2013-16. The enthusiasm surrounding his return is palpable but even more intriguing is why he’s back.
A Special Reunion
Craig’s comeback was orchestrated through familiar channels. He shares,
Either [Casting Director] Mark Teschner or [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini reached out to my agents, and they reached out to me and said, ‘Would you be interested in coming back for a special episode?’ And I was like, ‘Well, what is it? And who is it with?’ And they were like, you know, ‘All your stuff would be with Mo.’ And basically… I was like, ‘Say less! Yeah, I’m down.’
Navigating Through Memories
Craig admits it’s a remarkable compliment to still be on the show’s radar. He reminisces about how nothing at the studio has really changed since his last appearance nearly six years ago.
I hadn’t gotten the pages [from the script] yet. I was like, ‘Dude, give me the low-down! Tell me what we’re doing!’ So, he kind of filled me in before I got the pages, which was cool. We were both really excited to work together again.
The Anticipated Encounter
Morgan’s interaction with his father remains under wraps, yet it’s no secret that Sonny is struggling with bipolar disorder and multiple family issues. On their dynamic filming day, Craig humorously recounts how he pretended to be the director, jokingly instructing Benard to “suck a little less on the next go-round,” ending in shared laughter.
The Impact of Their Return
It appears Morgan’s return will not only be impactful but potentially pivotal for Sonny. Viewers are excited as Craig states,
The stuff we filmed went great. It was really powerful, and we were both really in it. [Benard] was really happy with it.
A Journey of Growth
Craig reflects on his journey since first joining General Hospital.
I’m a totally different person now at 32 compared to when he started at 22. He credits GH for helping him hone his craft:
You just can’t get an experience like [being on a soap] anywhere else, emphasizing how demanding and fulfilling playing Morgan has been.
The Fans’ Anticipation
The excitement among fans is tangible as they eagerly await Morgan’s reunion with Sonny on-screen again. Bryan Craig acknowledges this overwhelming support:
To see the amount of people who have spoken up and been excited about this return over 10 years later is really crazy. It’s such a compliment.
