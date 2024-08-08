Sonny’s Emotional Struggles Amid Kristina’s Loss on General Hospital

After the emotionally charged episode where Kristina and her family painfully realized she had lost her baby, General Hospital amped up the drama with another gripping show.
In this episode, viewers witnessed Sonny hallucinating Morgan trying to dissuade him from jumping off the hospital roof. These scenes were especially significant as Maurice Benard, who portrays Sonny, filmed them shortly after grappling with his own bipolar disorder.
Maurice Benard’s Real Emotions
It was my first day back, Maurice Benard shared on Twitter/X.
The first day I came back it was just raw for me. I really felt that I could fall off that ledge.
The character of Sonny saw his meds being tampered with and replaced by placebos, leading him to spiral. Benard admitted,
It was very difficult to play, but I am feeling fantastic now. Throughout his career, Maurice has been transparent about his mental health journey, including his struggles with bipolar disorder. His real-life battles make these scenes even more poignant.
Applauding Bryan Craig
The episode also featured the return of Bryan Craig as Morgan Corinthos—a role he’s captured brilliantly.
THIS. All day, THIS. Bryan outclassed some vets today—and it was obvious. He’s the crown jewel of daytime, praised Nigel Campbell.
This brief yet powerful reprisal had viewers praising Craig’s performance and further enriched the episode’s emotional weight.
Powerful Message on Mental Health
The storyline underscores the importance of recognizing when help is needed. Benard’s long-time advocacy for mental health awareness shines through his portrayal. On this subject, he noted,
Bipolar, anxiety, depression, whatever it is, it’s the unbearable pain that comes. That’s why you see people who commit suicide, or whatever it is because they don’t want to go through another day of it.
Maurice’s dedication to spreading awareness has also led him to create the State of Mind, a YouTube series that delves into individuals’ mental health battles.
The message of Sonny reaching out for help resonates deeply with fans and brings a powerful social relevance to the storyline.
Follow Us