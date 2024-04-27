Sonja Christopher, Survivor Season 1 Contestant, Passes Away at 87

Groundbreaking Contestant Sonja Christopher Passes Away at 87
Sad news from the world of reality TV, as Sonja Christopher, known for her historic run on the first season of Survivor, has passed away at the age of 87. This was confirmed by Liz Wilcox, a contestant on the current season of Survivor, who shared their last interaction over the Christmas holidays.
A Trailblazer on Television
Sonja made an indelible mark as the first person ever to be voted off in the history of Survivor. Competing in Survivor: Borneo in 2000, she quickly became a fan favorite, remembered for her positivity and her musical talents.
Fellow Survivor Liz Wilcox shared a heartfelt message on social media platforms, saying
Today, the legend herself, Sonja Christopher of Season One passed away. I had the pleasure of meeting her on Christmas. She had so much spunk + love for Survivor and what the show brought to her life. I hope you’re singing + playing your heart out somewhere beautiful, Sonja.
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations Requested
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek, CA, the Cancer Support Community in SF, or the Sjogren’s Foundation.
Reflecting On Her Legacy
Sonja’s journey on Survivor may have been brief, but it was impactful. With a background as a music therapist, she utilized her time on national television to advocate for various causes near to her heart. After being diagnosed with cancer, Sonja passionately spoke about living with the illness and often joked about her status as “the first one voted off” in interviews, bringing light-heartedness to her pioneering reality TV experience.
A Musical Farewell
In remembrance of her vibrant personality and the joy she brought through music, fans and followers continue to celebrate Sonja’s life and contributions. Her playfulness and kindness left a lasting influence not only on her tribe but also on all those who followed her journey from afar.