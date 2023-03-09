Home
So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better

1 hour ago
So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better
Home
So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better

1 hour ago

CBS’ hit show So Help Me Todd is the story of a mother and a son who don’t see eye-to-eye. Todd (Skylar Astin) and his mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) work together at Margaret’s law firm, but the story of Todd doesn’t stop with this mother-and-son duo. Todd’s sister Allison (Madeline Wise) is also part of the story.

An ER doctor who is overworked, overwhelmed, and overstimulated, Allison’s character is not getting the kind of storyline she deserves. Allison’s first appearance in So Help Me Todd showed her living her mother’s dream for her despite feeling like things in her life aren’t quite what she would choose for herself. Allison is the glue holding her family together, but she’s breaking, and the character is making questionable as the show goes on.

Her Family Needs to Respect Her More

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Needs to Treat Allison Better

So Help Me Todd is primarily about Todd and his new life after losing his job and license, thanks to his innate desire to toe the line of legality. The show is also about Allison’s role in the sometimes awkward family dynamic. She lives her mother’s dream of working as a doctor, is a giving, kind, thoughtful, and lovely hostess, and she does anything and everything her mother asks of her.

Todd lives with Allison who also hosts the mandatory weekly family dinners, and she’s expected to do this even when she’s on shift. Allison’s husband doesn’t go out of his way to help her, and her brother continuously causes strain on her life because he isn’t always abiding by the law. In short, Allison’s family takes advantage of her people-pleasing, yes-person ways, and it’s time they stop treating her like she owes them everything and offer her some respect.

Sidelining Allison’s Character in So Help Me Todd Wastes a Talented Actress

Madeline Wise in So Help Me Todd

Allison’s relationship with her mom and brother is going well enough in So Help Me Todd season 1, but her relationship with her husband is seemingly not going well at all and it is also not discussed. This provides grounds for a heartfelt story to be explored, however, a lot of talent is being wasted. The show creators and writers should make Allison a more pivotal main character with a well-rounded storyline. Madeline Wise has the acting ability to take this character places, and sidelining Allison is not the answer.

Madeline Wise can bring depth to Allison’s character, and has given viewers a glimpse of this in the already aired episodes. Allison has the opportunity to bring a lot of depth to the storyline with her husband, mom, and siblings. So Help Me Todd focuses too little on Allison, hindering viewers from getting a clearer picture of Madeline Wise’s immense talent. So Help Me Todd Season 2 need to treat her better when giving her storylines to fulfill. She has the depth to make them outstanding.

Read Next: 5 Reasons Why So Help Me Todd Was a Surprise Hit

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Remembering Michael K. Williams: Actor was 54
September 8, 2021
John Oliver On The ‘Failure’ Of His Dustin Hoffman Chat
December 28, 2017
Holiday Wars
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Holiday Wars
December 25, 2019
Exclusive Interview: Lori Loughlin Talks The Neighbors Guest Spot and Career
January 16, 2014
A Blue Whale Next to a 75 Foot Boat Because this is Ridiculous
May 5, 2017
10 Predictions We’re Making About Glow Season 2
May 31, 2018

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.