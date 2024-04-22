So Help Me Todd and CSI Vegas End Their Runs on CBS

End of the Road for Two Beloved CBS Series
CBS has made the tough call to cancel CSI: Vegas after its third season and So Help Me Todd following its second. The network’s decision comes amidst a roster refresh introducing new dramas like NCIS: Origins, Matlock, and Watson, challenging the continuation of less watched series.
In a surprising development, despite being solid performers in the ratings, both shows have struggled in comparison with other CBS dramas this spring, both in linear and multi-platform metrics. Specifically, in the most current linear Nielsen viewership data, CSI: Vegas ranked #21 and So Help Me Todd at #22.
Farewell to Fan Favorites
The cancellations mark an end to significant ventures for CBS. CSI: Vegas, a continuation of the legacy CSI franchise, saw contributions from original cast members and new faces alike. Meanwhile, So Help Me Todd featured the talents of Marcia Gay Harden and showed promise after a strong pilot performance in 2022.
The finale episodes for these series are scheduled for May 19 for CSI: Vegas and May 16 for So Help Me Todd, wrapping up their narratives on CBS. With no plans to transition these series to Paramount+, fans will have to bid farewell to these characters on their upcoming final air dates.
Broadcast Decisions Driven by Strategy Shifts
The broader broadcast landscape is also experiencing shifts. As CBS renews other major hits like The Equalizer pending a continuation deal with Queen Latifah, and brings an end to others like the veteran series Blue Bloods, the allocation of network resources remains a critical business conversation.
This strategic shift reflects an evolving focus on crafting a forward-looking schedule that aligns with viewer preferences and broader industry trends. The introduction of new series alongside reductions elsewhere is part of CBS’s response to a challenging advertisement market and general fiscal tightening across media companies.
