Did You Know Snow White Was Disney’s First Animated Feature Film?

As far as fairytales go, Snow White remains one of the most popular of them all. Although the movie was based on the Brothers Grimm’s 1812 German fairy tale, Disney’s adaptation has remained one of Hollywood’s most successful adaptations.
With a budget of $1.49 million, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs grossed $418 million. By any standard of comparison at the time, it was a record-breaking success. Like in today’s animated films, the cast plays a role in helping bring the characters to life.
A live-action remake of this 1937 animated film was announced in 2016 and is scheduled for release on March 22, 2024. The live-action remake is titled Snow White (2024) and will star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.
In memory of the original voice cast of 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, these are the cast and characters in the film.
Snow White (Adriana Caselotti)
Adriana Caselotti provided the voice-over for Snow White. She was an American actress and singer. In honor of her performance in Disney’s first animated film, she became the first female to be inducted as a Disney Legends in 1994. She received the honor for her delivery as a voice-over artist.
Caselotti died on January 18, 1997. At the time of her death, she was 80 years old. She died in her home in Los Angeles from cancer.
The Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne)
Lucille La Verne originally voiced the infamous wicked stepmother of Snow White and Queen. Providing voice-over for the Evil Queen would be her last full-length film role before her death. La Verne died on March 4, 1945, from cancer. She was 72 years at the time of her death.
Doc (Roy Atwell)
According to Walt Disney, when introducing Doc, he regarded him as the self-appointed leader of the dwarfs. He’s got a pot belly and is quite proud. In addition to stammering, Doc often mixes up letters and loses his train of thought in the middle of sentences.
Roy Atwell was renowned for making impressions of characters that stammer and mix language. He was a perfect fit for the role and played it to perfection. Atwell died on February 6, 1962, at 83.
Grumpy and Sleepy (Pinto Colvig)
Pinto Colvig was a multi-talented entertainer and voice actor. He was the voice cast for both Grumpy and Sleepy. Each of the characters’ behavior was a reflection of their names. Grumpy is the grumpiest of the dwarfs, and you can trust Sleepy to find sleep at any time and place. Colvig died of lung cancer on October 3, 1967. Colvig was aged 75 at the time of his death.
Happy (Otis Harlan)
Otis Harlan was an American actor and comedian. A career choice that made him the perfect voice actor for Happy. Like his name, Happy is the most joyful of the seven dwarfs. Harlan died at the age of 74. He died of a stroke on January 21, 1940.
Bashful (Scotty Mattraw)
American actor Scotty Mattraw provided the voice-over for Bashful. True to his name, Bashful is quite a shy character. If ever there was a romantic in the group, it would have to be Bashful. Easily embarrassed, he’s got a hidden crush on Snow White.
Being the voice actor for Bashful is one of Mattraw’s most prominent roles of his career. The actor died on November 9, 1946, at the age of 66.
Sneezy (Billy Gilbert)
Billy Gilbert was a popular actor renowned for his comic sneeze gestures and routines. He was a legend in the movie world and was featured in over 200 films, shows, and short subjects. He’s particularly known for voicing Sneezy.
Gilbert died from a stroke. He was 77 at the time of his death on September 23, 1971.
Dopey (Eddie Collins)
An unmissable character among the dwarfs, Dopey is the youngest. Dopey is as dopey as dopey can get. Although he doesn’t speak, he uses pantomime to communicate.
Eddie Collins is fondly remembered as the actor behind Dopey’s character. Collins was an actor, comedian, and singer. He died in Arcadia, California, at age 57 on September 2, 1940.
The Prince (Harry Stockwell)
The Prince, a pivotal character in the film’s story, was voiced by Harry Stockwell. The actor lived to the ripe age of 82 and died on July 19, 1984, in New York City, U.S.
