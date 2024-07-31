Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé Perform Together on ‘The Voice’

As anticipation builds for Season 26 of The Voice, audiences are in for a treat with the first-ever collaborative performance by the refreshed lineup of coaches. Featuring veterans Reba McEntire—who recently celebrated a victory with champion Asher HaVon—and Gwen Stefani, who led Carter Rubin to win in Season 19, the ensemble is joined by newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.
The All-Star Performance
The quartet graced the stage with a rousing rendition of the Motown classic
Reach Out I’ll Be There by The Four Tops, originally released in August 1966. The song’s legacy includes not just chart-topping success but profound emotional impact, with its uplifting lyrics and infectious rhythm.
Gwen Stefani’s Return
Gwen Stefani returns for the 26th season, bringing her wealth of experience and an eye for talent. Speaking about her past success, Carter Rubin—Stefani’s protégé who won Season 19 at just 15 years old—said,
If I had one reason to win it was definitely for her… She is such a phenomenal coach and somehow she’s never won before, which is crazy.
Meet the Newcomers: Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg
The new season welcomes musical juggernauts Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. A press release lauded Bublé as
Bublé, an unstoppable talent known for his world-class showmanship, brings his singular style and vocal power to the dynamic coaching panel.
Bublé, a past advisor on Team Blake during Season 3, now steps up as a full-time coach.
Snoop Dogg’s role adds a unique twist to the coaching mix; he delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience, showcasing his diverse musical talent.
A Glimpse into Season 26 Performances
The finale of the previous season boasted thrilling acts including The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson, setting expectations high for what’s to come. Reba McEntire’s team included finalists Asher Havon and Josh Sanders.
Reba McEntire’s Winning Streak Continues
The powerhouse country singer emerged victorious in Season 25 with Asher HaVon. This recent victory marks another highlight in McEntire’s illustrious career.
Tune In Details
Don’t miss the much-awaited premiere of The Voice‘s 26th season on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes will also be available next day on Peacock.
