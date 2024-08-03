SNL’s Punkie Johnson Bids Farewell After Four Remarkable Seasons

Punkie Johnson is making her exit from Saturday Night Live after four memorable seasons.
Johnson revealed the news during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on July 31, where fellow SNL cast members Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow also performed.
In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Johnson confirmed,
After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th. When she took an audience question about her excitement for the next season of the NBC sketch comedy series at her stand-up show, she candidly replied,
Oh, I ain’t coming back.
Dismissing any speculation of negativity around her departure, Johnson ensured her fans that there were no hard feelings:
It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned. She emphasized,
Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal.
Johnson’s departure was announced just hours after it was revealed that former SNL star Maya Rudolph would return to play Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Since joining SNL in 2020, Punkie had portrayed Harris in several sketches.
On Friday, another cast member, Molly Kearney, who joined the show in 2022, also revealed their exit ahead of Season 50.
Punkie Johnson joined SNL as a featured player in 2020 for its 46th season and was promoted to repertory status for the 48th season in 2022. Throughout her tenure, she impressed audiences with her portrayals of various celebrities including Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, Angel Reese, Sunny Hostin, Gayle King, Wanda Sykes, and Mary J. Blige.
Beyond SNL, Johnson has appeared in other TV shows such as Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Adam Ruins Everything. Her versatile talent and unforgettable performances have left a significant mark on the audiences.
