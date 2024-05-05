SNL’s Heidi Gardner Shares Special Gift for Travis Kelce

Home
Heidi Gardner’s Touching Act for Travis Kelce on SNL

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, which became a memorable experience not only for him but also for cast member Heidi Gardner. A fervent Chiefs fan herself, Gardner was instrumental in bringing Kelce onto the show. During her recent interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Gardner shared special details from this experience.

Gardner, known for her strong connection to Kansas City, expressed a protective instinct over Kelce. She endeavored to make him feel at home on the set of SNL. I asked him questions, which also, as a sports fan, I’m just interested in, but I was like, ‘On game day what do you eat?’ And he was like, ‘Uncrustables. I’m just pounding Uncrustables.’ This interaction led Gardner to perform a thoughtful gesture.

On the day Kelce was set to host SNL, Gardner purchased several packs of Uncrustables, hoping to replicate a familiar pre-game environment for him. She humorously recalled the moments before their sketch together in bed: He leaned over into me right before lights up on the scene, and he was like, ‘I’ve been eating the Uncrustables all day.’

Reflecting on the full experience, Gardner felt that Kelce not only enjoyed his time but also excelled at it. Time wisely spent! Something clicked tonight, and you should let Travis host next season. That man’s electric. Through her actions and support, Gardner helped create a memorable and comfortable hosting experience for Kelce at SNL, highlighting their camaraderie and shared dedication to Kansas City.

Steve Delikson
