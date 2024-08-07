Skip Bayless Ends His Tenure on Undisputed and Fox Sports After 8 Years

Mike Chiari
@@mikechiari
Featured Columnist IV
August 2, 2024
Skip Bayless—a longtime fixture on sports-centric debate shows—announced Friday that he is officially leaving FS1 to pursue other opportunities.
Bayless noted that Friday marked his final appearance on FS1’s Undisputed, and added that he is
excited
about what is next in his career after eight years with Fox.
Bayless, who first rose to national prominence as one of the faces of ESPN’s daily debate show First Take, was part of the show from 2004 until his departure for Fox in 2016.
After being the main debate adversary of Stephen A. Smith at ESPN, Bayless joined forces with Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe at FS1. Together, they created Undisputed in 2016.
The pair enjoyed success together for seven years until Sharpe departed the show and FS1 as a whole. After leaving FS1, Sharpe appeared on the
Stephen A. Smith Show
and stated that Bayless’ “disrespect” led directly to his decision to go elsewhere.
Soon after Sharpe left, Undisputed went on hiatus and returned in August 2023 with a new look. Former NFL stars Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson joined the show. However, the revamped show struggled to replicate the chemistry Bayless and Sharpe had achieved over their tenure.
Stephen A. Smith, who often commented on his collaboration with Shannon Sharpe, highlighted Sharpe’s role:
Sharpe brings consistent energy and commitment to First Take. Their partnership is just as good as Smith believed it would be when he ushered Sharpe into the ESPN family last summer.
Smith recently made it clear that Bayless won’t be returning to First Take, saying:
This is not the first time I’ve said it. There’s no negativity or shade being shown at Skip Bayless. I have moved on.
Follow Us