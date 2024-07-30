Sing Sing Film Shines Light on Prison Theater Program RTA

MPAA Rating: R
USCCB Rating: Not rated at the time of this review
Reel Rating: 4 out of 5 reels
The new film Sing Sing, directed by Greg Kwedar, takes an intimate dive into the lives of inmates at the notorious New York prison. Named after the correctional facility, the movie is based on a true story and provides an authentic portrayal of resilience and transformation among incarcerated men.
Exploring Humanity Through Performance
Colman Domingo‘s character, John, has been locked behind bars for nearly three decades. In an effort to bring purpose to his life, he initiates the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program. The program involves bringing theatre professionals into the prison to guide the inmates in staging performances. One memorable moment captures John finishing a version of King Lear before launching into a chaotic comedy featuring elements like Egyptian mummies and Genghis Khan.
A Real Cast with Real Stories
One striking aspect of Sing Sing is its use of genuine RTA alumni. Only Colman Domingo and the play director are played by professional actors; the rest are former inmates. This decision brings an unparalleled authenticity to their jokes, mannerisms, tattoos, and shared pain.
The Creative Vision
The camera work by Pat Scola, also known for capturing Antoni Cimolino’s muscular staging in other productions, is pivotal here too. Using claustrophobic close-ups shot within cramped cell spaces adds to an immersive experience.
The RTA Program’s Origins and Impact
The real-life inspiration behind this cinematic tale is just as uplifting. The RTA was founded by Katherine Vockins after witnessing the profound impact of volunteer work within Sing Sing. Initially started with a small group aspiring to write a play, today it focuses on diverse artistic outlets promoting self-development and change among participants.
A Journey of Transformation
Through their daily struggles, unexpected turns, and evolving relationships, these characters illustrate how engaging in art forms like theatre can offer perspective and dignity even within prison walls.
Highlighting Authentic Emotions
I saw a man get his throat cut right in front of me. Blood everywhere, and I didn’t even flinch. We do this to remind ourselves that this place is not reality. This isn’t how the world is.
This deeply moving scene encapsulates what the RTA strives to achieve – connecting them to a different reality.
A Man’s Realization and Mission
Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin’s journey is another highlight. His reluctance transforms into newfound determination, mirroring many inmates whose perspectives shift due to experiences within RTA.
Cinematic Art Fostering Genuine Change
The final scenes showing actual footage from RTA performances reveal how storytelling profoundly impacts not just audiences but also those who perform. For those men, it brings hope and renews their sense of purpose amid otherwise bleak circumstances.
Follow Us