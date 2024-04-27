Home
Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years

Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years

by
Scroll
Home
Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years
Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years

A Fond Farewell to Larry the Barfly After 34 Years on The Simpsons

After an impressive 34-year tenure on The Simpsons, the beloved character Larry the Barfly has been written out of the series, marking a significant episode in the show’s history. Known for his quiet presence at Moe’s Tavern alongside iconic characters like Homer and Barney, Larry was also famously voiced by Harry Shearer. Fans were taken aback when in the episode titled Cremains of the Day, Larry was declared deceased.

Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years

The circumstances surrounding Larry’s departure stirred various emotions among the series’ fans and characters alike. We wanted to give Larry a memorable exit that honored the character fans had grown attached to over the years, expressed the Simpsons production team. Homer, Moe, Carl, and Lenny attended his funeral, revealing a mix of sadness and guilt over not knowing much about their often-seen drinking buddy.

The Emotional Weight of Larry’s Exit

He’s dead? Well, back to the Jerry Springer show it is, joked a fan reflecting the sentiment many felt toward Larry’s unexpected exit. Furthermore, Larry’s mother urged Homer and friends at the funeral to share fond memories of her son, emphasizing how much he valued their friendship. This moment was pivotal, highlighting an endearing side of a typically understated character.

Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years

The reaction on social media was palpable with one fan exclaiming, I can’t believe Larry is gone! He was such a beloved character in The Simpsons. This sentiment underscored the attachment fans had developed over the years, even if Larry wasn’t at the forefront of many episodes.

Reflections from Behind the Scenes

I’m sorry if some fans are upset, but we really wanted to use Larry’s death as a way to show that even the most peripheral people in our lives have dignity and worth, and that we really shouldn’t take anyone for granted, mentioned Tim Long, one of the episode’s co-writers. Such reflections give insight into the thoughtful storytelling behind The Simpsons, where even lesser-known characters can leave a profound impact.

Simpsons Character Larry the Barfly Passes Away After 34 Years

Larry’s endearing yet predominantly silent role within Moe’s bar ensemble will undoubtedly be missed. Yet his swan song episode left a lasting impression that immortalizes his contribution to the series. As Springfield mourns, so do many viewers around the world.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Five Real Life Events Correctly Predicted by The Simpsons
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2018
The Simpsons’ Ralph Wiggum and Chief Wiggum Were Initially Not Related
3 min read
May, 4, 2017
This New Dark Theory About Moe From The Simpsons
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2022
Guy Attempts Bart Simpson Megaphone Prank In Entertaining Video
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2017
When Popular Simpsons Voices Do Their Voices But in Person
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2016
The Simpsons Movie: A Comprehensive Guide to Stream the Animated Sitcom
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.