Simone Biles Leads Team USA to Gold in Women’s All-Around Gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles was all smiles with teammate Jordan Chiles after finishing her routine during the women’s gymnastics team final at the Olympic Games in Paris.
When Simone Biles stepped up to perform on the vault at Tuesday’s team all-around final at Bercy Arena, her teammate Jordan Chiles watched closely. Reflecting on a similar moment in Tokyo 2021, where Biles had struggled under intense pressure, this time
I was like, ‘Yo, hallelujah, no flashbacks!’ said Chiles.
Biles had been forced to withdraw from that event and others in Tokyo due to the ‘twisties’. Taking two years off from gymnastics to focus on her mental health, she returned stronger than ever. Biles vaulted beautifully, raising her arms as her teammates celebrated with joy.
The U.S. clinched a massive 5.8-point victory over Italy to reclaim the gold medal in the women’s team all-around.
I’m so grateful to have her in my life and on my team, Chiles admitted, showcasing their supportive relationship.
Strong Leadership and Performances
I think it speaks volumes of her strength and what she was able to come back from with the whole world watching, said Chellsie Memmel, Team USA’s technical lead.
Biles competed in all four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise, alongside teammates Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey. Hezly Rivera did not perform in the final.
Biles acknowledged feeling relieved
after landing the vault. Unlike the suffocating pressure of 2021, she felt calm and ready this time, helped by morning therapy sessions.
A Journey Marked by Resilience
This journey hasn’t been easy—
It’s been a roller coaster for the past three years, remarked Cecile Landi, Biles’s coach at Houston gym and during these Olympics. Preparing for redemption from Tokyo’s disappointment was crucial for Team USA. Biles expressed after the U.S. Olympic Team Trials that they had more to give and aimed to prove their capabilities.
High Hopes and Future Prospects
Brazil secured the bronze medal led by Rebecca Andrade, one of Biles’s main competitors in the individual all-around event. Concerns about Biles’s physical health arose after she tweaked her calf during qualifying rounds on Sunday but downplayed by coaches who assured she would compete.
This triumph marked Biles’s eighth Olympic medal overall and fifth gold. She maintains a humble perspective:
I’m doing what I love and enjoying it. So that’s really all that matters to me.
Looking Ahead
Biles is set to compete again Thursday in the individual all-around final alongside Andrade and Lee who won gold in Tokyo. Additionally qualifying for three of four event finals – vault, balance beam, and floor exercise.
