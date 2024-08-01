Simone Biles and USA Gymnastics Team Celebrate Gold Amidst Online Drama

Following her gold medal win, Simone Biles is hitting back at folks who have negative things to say about her hair or her teammates.
Biles is a shining star of the 2024 Olympics’ Women’s USA Gymnastics Team. Also led by Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, and Suni Lee, they collectively took home the gold medal in the team competition in Paris, waving “Old Glory” as they were named the best in the world.
Despite the celebration of their achievements, haters continued to target Biles – the most decorated American gymnast in history – including her former teammate MyKayla Skinner Harmer.
Biles Claps Back
Simone Biles hits back at MyKayla Skinner Harmer’s “tacky” remarks about her team following her history-making performance at the Olympics in Paris. Skinner, a member of the 2020 team, reportedly blocked Biles on Instagram after making ill remarks about the team before the games in a now-deleted YouTube video. She said,
Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. A lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.
Shade on Social Media
Biles responded yet again on social media.
On Tuesday, July 30, she shared a photo of her teammates with their gold medals. In the caption, she wrote:
Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions. This ignited a flurry of responses. Fans quickly recognized the shade.
Mckayla hatin from OUTSIDE the Olympics, one person said. Another added,
MyKayla Skinner mad jealous and bitter. Acting like a whole Karen.
Reactions Rolling In
The Texas native shared four images of the “Golden Girls” team after winning gold in the women’s gymnastics all-around team final on Tuesday. Biles’ husband Jonathan James Owens chimed,
F around and find out.
Skinner’s Response
The post was seen as a clapback to Skinner Harmer, whose previously disparaging remarks led another retired gymnast, McKayla Maroney, to distance herself,
It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.
Regardless of Skinner’s apology later on X (formerly Twitter), Biles took another jab at her former teammate,
Oop I’ve been blocked.
Biles’ Chronicled Triumph
Biles and Team USA have already made their mark on the 2024 Paris Games but her journey isn’t quite over yet. Still to come is Thursday’s all-around final where Biles will compete for another gold.
