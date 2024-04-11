Signed Friends Script Auctioned for Matthew Perry Foundation by Ollie Locke

A Tribute to Matthew Perry
In a touching homage to the beloved Matthew Perry, a script from the iconic show Friends has been put up for auction. The script, signed by the entire cast, is not just a piece of television history but also a means to support a cause close to Perry’s heart. As an admirer of the actor and his work, Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke has decided to part with this rare collectible to benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation.
Like most people, myself and my husband Gareth are huge Friends and Matthew Perry fans, Ollie expressed, reinforcing the emotional value of the item. The auction is anticipated to attract Friends enthusiasts and collectors alike, given the show’s enduring popularity and the script’s significance.
Rare Memorabilia Up for Grabs
The script in question is from the memorable episode ‘The One Where Rachel Has A Baby’, a pivotal moment in the series. Its estimated value ranges between £5,000 and £8,000, reflecting its rarity.
They were bought along to our saleroom for valuation and we were amazed. Friends fans will absolutely love these, shared an auction house representative, highlighting the excitement surrounding such memorabilia.
Ollie Locke’s decision to auction off this item is underscored by his intention to donate a portion of the proceeds to the foundation established in memory of Perry. This act not only honors Perry’s legacy but also supports his mission to help those battling addiction.
Auction Details and Anticipation
The auction is set to take place at Hanson Ross in Royston, Hertfordshire. It forms part of a larger Pop Culture Auction event that includes other coveted Friends items.
We’re guiding them at £600-£800, but thanks to the show’s huge global appeal, who knows where the hammer may fall, remarked an expert on the potential reach of this event.
The script is not only a collector’s dream but also a way for fans to connect with their favorite show while contributing to a noble cause. The anticipation for this auction is palpable among those who cherish Friends and admire Perry‘s contributions both on and off-screen.