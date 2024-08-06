Shrinking Season 2 Returns on October 16 with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date for Shrinking Season 2. Fans of the dramedy can mark their calendars for Wednesday, October 16, when the adventures continue.

Jimmy Goes Rogue

Jason Segel stars as grieving therapist Jimmy, who begins to bend, and ultimately break, the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks without any filters. This rebellious approach leads to enormous and tumultuous changes in his life and those of his clients.

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Segel are Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Ted McGinley. Season 2 promises a return of these beloved characters.

Brett Goldstein Debuts Onscreen

Shrinking’s co-creator, Brett Goldstein, known for his work on Ted Lasso, will not only be working behind the scenes but also appearing in front of the camera in a guest-starring role that remains top-secret.

Behind the Scenes Talent

The series is co-created by Emmy Award-winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, along with Jason Segel. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, the team includes Sudeikis took the lead of the ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 writers’ room and crushed it.

The executive producers list features Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan and Annie Mebane.

A Look at Sean’s Character Development

The portrayal of Luke Tennie’s character, Sean, takes special note of his military background. The hair design for Sean was intentionally crafted to reflect his emotional journey from trauma to healing.

Musical Moments

Jessica Williams sang “Every Morning” by Sugar Ray with Ford onscreen. According to Williams,I sent 10 songs and most of them were like, ‘no,’ … It was mostly no…

