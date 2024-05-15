Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada returns as Lord Yoshii Toranaga for potential second season

Hiroyuki Sanada, the acclaimed star and producer of FX’s limited series Shōgun, has officially inked a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga for a potential second season. This move marks an integral step towards extending the historical drama beyond its original installment.
What could be expected
Other details are still being worked out, with sources indicating that FX is working on finalizing more deals to officially bring Shōgun back for another season. This news comes in the wake of the show’s commercial and critical success; it currently boasts an impressive 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Built upon the foundations of James Clavell’s 1975 novel, the limited series adaptation has been considered a triumph for its authentic portrayal of feudal Japan.
If Shōgun transcends its limited series categorization, it will compete in the drama series category come the Emmy Awards. This strategic shift could significantly influence its submissions and potentially reshape FX’s future award-winning lineups.
The impact of Sanada’s role
The involvement of Hiroyuki Sanada, who also served as a producer for the show, is pivotal. As he stated,
When I came to Hollywood, my mission was to show our culture correctly. If there was a wall between East and West, I want to break it down. His contribution extends beyond just acting; his influence helped ensure accurate representation of Japanese culture on screen.
Baffling success on screens globally
Following great reviews, Shōgun attracted 9 million views globally across Hulu, Disney+, and Star+ within its first six days—a record-setting feat for FX. Filmed primarily in Canada to recreate 17th-century Japan, the series has exceeded expectations both in accuracy and viewer engagement. As one Japanese viewer noted on X,
Once I started watching it, I couldn’t stop. I was overwhelmed for the first time in a while.
A flourishing career
The veteran actor has had an illustrious career over decades, with notable roles in films such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Bullet Train, and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Sanada’s signing signifies a dedicated effort by FX to maintain authenticity and drive cultural resonance in their storytelling.
Potential reunite & challenges ahead
While other cast members like Cosmo Jarvis might also return, there are still many moving parts involved before official confirmation of Season 2 can be announced. Should everything fall into place, fans may eagerly expect a continuation that delves deeper into themes and stakes woven throughout the series.