Shia LaBeouf is a well-known American actor, filmmaker, and performance artist who has been in the public eye for many years. He was born in Los Angeles, California but began his career as a child actor in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens. He then went on to star in films like Holes, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Fury.
Besides his work as an actor, LaBeouf is also into performance art. He has staged various performances that have made headlines. Altogether, he’s as interesting as they come. Here are some lesser-known facts about the star.
1. He Started Out As A Comedian
While Shia LaBeouf is mostly known for starring in a few successful films, he didn’t always want to be an actor. In fact, he kicked off his career in comedy as an escape from the hostile environment he grew up in. He began performing stand-up as a 10-year-old at The Improv. The star even describes his appeal as having “disgustingly dirty” material and a “50-year-old mouth on the 10-year-old kid”. However, he eventually became an actor because his family needed the money.
2. The Star Wears Many Hats
Shia LaBeouf has cut his teeth in the movie industry as an actor, producer, and director. But that’s not the only thing he does, he’s also a music video director. The first video he worked on was I Never Knew You, by American rapper Cage. LaBeouf would later meet Kid Cudi through Cage, and he directed his video Marijuana.
3. He Once Wore A Paper Bag On His Head To A Red Carpet Event
If there’s one thing the star knows how to do, it’s making a statement. LaBeouf made headlines in 2014 when he wore a paper bag over his head to the premiere of his film Nymphomaniac at the Berlin Film Festival. The bag had the words “I am not famous anymore” written on it and was seen by many as a statement of his celebrity status.
4. The Actor Has Differences With Alec Baldwin
Shia LaBeouf could have made his Broadway debut in February 2013. But the actor pulled out from performing Lyle Kessler‘s play, Orphans, due to “creative differences” with his co-star, Alec Baldwin. The New York Times later reported that LaBeouf was fired from the performance.
5. He’s A Dedicated Method Actor
Despite his controversial status, Shia LaBeouf is known for his dedication to his craft. In fact, he’s known to go to extreme lengths to prepare for his roles. For instance, he lived in a remote cabin for weeks to prepare for his role in The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman. He also had a tooth removed without anesthesia in a scene of Fury.
6. Both His Parents Had Creative Pursuits
Shia LaBeouf’s parents were a solid influence on his creative life. His mother, Shayna Saide, worked as a visual artist and jewelry designer. While his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, is a Vietnam War Veteran and later on became a professional clown. Although they’re creative in different ways, it’s clear that they instilled a sense of artistic expression and exploration in their son. LaBeouf’s upbringing may have played a role in his own interest in the arts.
7. LaBeouf Has A Passion For Writing
The star has always been vocal about his passion for writing. He said that he often writes in his free time and has published three short graphic novels. Even more, LaBeouf has also written screenplays for several movies and was a songwriter for D-Tent Boys‘ 2003 single, Dig It.
8. There Were Plagiarism Accusations Leveled Against Him
Shia LaBeouf has been accused of plagiarism on several occasions. In 2013, he was accused of copying a short film by the artist Daniel Clowes without giving him credit. LaBeouf later apologized for the incident and claimed that it was an act of artistic inspiration rather than theft.
9. He’s Proud Of His Jewish Heritage
Shia LaBeouf is Jewish and has a deep connection to his heritage. He has spoken publicly about the importance of his faith and how it has influenced his life and work. Needless to say, LaBeouf is quite spiritual and isn’t ashamed to show it.
10. He Has Been Arrested Several Times
Shia LaBeouf has had several run-ins with the law over the years. The star has been arrested for charges that range from disorderly conduct to public intoxication and even assault. In addition, he’s been charged with drunk driving. He was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit also states that he abused another ex-girlfriend, stylist Karolyn Pho.
