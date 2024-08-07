Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Film to Explore a Fresh Era in the Galaxy

by

In a recent interview on the Happy. Sad. Confused. podcast, Levy shared his thoughts on this new venture that is currently in development. While Levy doesn’t want to give too much away, it sounds like he is venturing into uncharted territory with his story.

Shawn Levy&#8217;s Star Wars Film to Explore a Fresh Era in the Galaxy Speaking about staying unique within the franchise, Levy expressed, There’s only so many times that ‘Star Wars’ movies can revisit the same section of the timeline. He added that he doesn’t want to make a film that feels redundant to others, nor one that has to tie into another movie.

We already know that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing a sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Similarly, James Mangold is working on a film set in the early days of the Force’s mythos. Therefore, it stands to reason that the plot of Levy’s film might cover an entirely different period or theme within the expansive galaxy.

This direction could be quite refreshing. Given the recent trend in the Star Wars universe—where much has been focused on fan service with familiar characters returning—Levy’s approach might bring something decidedly new and interesting.

Shawn Levy&#8217;s Star Wars Film to Explore a Fresh Era in the GalaxyWhile it’s still too early to know when we might see Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie, his involvement suggests we could expect a visual spectacle, filled with joy and heart just as his previous works.

