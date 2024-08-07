Shawn Levy to Direct a Groundbreaking New Star Wars Film

Now that Shawn Levy has made waves with Deadpool & Wolverine, the filmmaker seems ready to dive into the galaxy far, far away with his Star Wars film.
In a recent
Happy, Sad, Confused podcast interview, Levy spoke about his upcoming Star Wars project, which is currently under development. While the script is still being written, Levy hinted at exploring uncharted territories within the beloved universe. He clearly stated,
There’s only so many times that ‘Star Wars’ movies can revisit the same section of the timeline.
Breaking New Ground in a Familiar Galaxy
Levy is keen on making sure his film won’t be redundant. He emphasized that he doesn’t want his work to have to serve another movie or rely heavily on previously established stories. Instead, he aims to bring something fresh and unique to the franchise. This initiative comes as other filmmakers like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and James Mangold continue their own ambitious projects within the Star Wars saga.
Mangold’s film will reportedly take place during the early days of the Force, while Obaid-Chinoy’s is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, focusing on Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey Skywalker in a new era called the New Jedi Order.
A New Dawn for Fans and Filmmakers Alike
This marks a significant moment for fans craving originality. The recent trend within the Star Wars universe has leaned heavily on known characters and nostalgic elements. However, Levy could potentially break free from this pattern and deliver a story that’s both bold and innovative.
Daisy Ridley shared her enthusiasm for working with Obaid-Chinoy, saying,
The short answer is I don’t know. I’m excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘OK, call me in five years.’
Looking Ahead with Cautious Optimism
Given Levy’s track record with hit projects like Free Guy, it’s no surprise that Disney would entrust him with such an important installment. However, it’s still early days. The film’s development status means we might not see it hitting theaters for quite some time—if it reaches that stage at all.
The anticipation is palpable among fans and critics alike. Everyone is wondering what unique spin Levy will bring to this iconic franchise.
Follow Us