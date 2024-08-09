Shannon Beador Questions Alexis Bellino’s Longevity on RHOC

Shannon Beador has not had the smoothest journey when it comes to her fellow cast members on Real Housewives of Orange County. Her history with Alexis Bellino, in particular, has been nothing short of tumultuous.

In a recent episode of the show, Shannon opened up about the lasting impact of her legal battles with Alexis’ ex-husband Jim Bellino. Shannon Beador Questions Alexis Bellino&#8217;s Longevity on RHOC Shannon candidly stated, John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit. I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that.

Troubled History with the Bellinos

Shannon’s sentiments are backed by past conflicts involving lawsuits, which have cast a long shadow over her relationship with the Bellinos. She mentioned, Well, I’ve had two lawsuits. They’ve both had Bellino around it,” she said. “Interesting, isn’t it? A little bit.

No Love Lost Between Shannon and Alexis

The animosity seems mutual. Recently, Taylor Armstrong commented on the tension saying, There’s no better TV than when Shannon is activated. I just didn’t like that you took away all her allies. You know what I’m saying? She went in with the wolves.

Shannon Beador Questions Alexis Bellino&#8217;s Longevity on RHOC

Given this hostile environment, Shannon has expressed doubts about how long Alexis will last on the show. This skepticism comes as Alexis returns to RHOC for season 18, fueling speculation about potential clashes.

Alexis and John’s Blossoming Romance

While tensions simmer between Shannon and Alexis, Alexis’ relationship with John Janssen appears to be flourishing. The couple went public in December 2023 and have since been very open about their love for each other.

Shannon Beador Questions Alexis Bellino&#8217;s Longevity on RHOC

Alexis described their connection as amazing, and added that they view each other as best friends, excited to share their story with Real Housewives viewers.

A Clouded Past Making a Rocky Foreseeable Future?

The rocky history hasn’t been easy for Shannon to overlook. Reflecting on the recent developments she shared on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”, highlighting nearby terms like: defamation, multiple lawsuits, and bitter struggles against alliances being removed.

Shannon Beador Questions Alexis Bellino&#8217;s Longevity on RHOC

Despite these hurdles, both women seem determined to carve out their respective futures in the world of reality TV.

