Shannon Beador Discusses Intimate Details of Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s Relationship

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County promises high drama and intense interactions. One of the hottest topics is the love triangle involving Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino, and John Janssen.

Alexis Talks About Intimate Details

In a preview clip from the third episode of season 18, Shannon can be seen conversing with Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter about Alexis’s revealing disclosures.

Shannon inquires, Did Alexis talk about her sex life with John? The clip then cuts to Alexis at Heather Dubrow’s party, stating, A true lady does not talk about her sex life, but it’s been two today. And we still have tonight to go, so could be two or three more.

An Ongoing Romance

The relationship between Alexis and John has definitely caught the spotlight since they confirmed their relationship in November 2023. They’ve discussed future wedding plans and blending their families, indicating a significantly strong bond.

A Questionable Perspective

While these intimate revelations might amuse some, they don’t sit well with everyone. According to Emily Simpson, she would be horrified to engage in such frequent intimacy, humorously commenting that she’d hide in the closet.

Shannon Expresses Doubts

In a confessional, Shannon expressed skepticism about the frequency claimed by Alexis. She commented, Let’s be realistic. Can somebody 62 really have sex four times a day? What pill are you taking?

Implications for Future Episodes

This narrative sets up intriguing storylines for upcoming episodes. Viewers are keen to see how Shannon navigates this tricky situation involving her ex-boyfriend and newly surfaced competitor.

