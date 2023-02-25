Seven Deadly Sins: Meliodas and Elizabeth’s Love Story, Explained

Seven Deadly Sins is a critically acclaimed anime known for its dynamic storytelling. For years, the anime fed viewers excellent animation from A-1 Pictures and an enrapturing plot with eccentric, proud, cute, and lovable characters. However, things changed when studio DEEN took over for the third season; fans were instead served bad animation and terrible scales. Many were forced to stop watching the anime.
Regardless, one thing that remained constant with this anime is the excellent storyline following the sins of wrath, pride, envy, greed, sloth, lust, and gluttony. So, if you didn’t get to finish the anime, or you barely remember the romance between our main characters, Meliodas and Elizabeth, this one’s for you.
Meliodas and Elizabeth’s Relationship at First Glance
There is not doubt Meliodas and Elizabeth got off to a problematic start in Seven Deadly Sins. However, despite the disturbing stunts he pulls, Elizabeth falls in love with him, and we see that she is someone he genuinely cares about. Their relation was initially criticised, however, it was later accepted as just how their love worked. Throughout the series, their friendship grows, and feelings develop, and we can see that Meliodas has feelings for Elizabeth but tries to put distance between them. The distance Meliodas puts between himself and Elizabeth after the release of the Ten Commandments was to keep her safe, but why will she be in danger if they get too close?
Meliodas and Elizabeth Become Lovers for the First Time
Meliodas and Elizabeth’s story brings a major twist to the famous Romeo and Juliet take because they died for love and were cursed for thousands of years. But how did it all begin? Thousands of years ago, Meliodas, the Commandment of Love, was the leader of the Ten Commandments. He was his father’s, the Demon King, favorite and the most suitable candidate to become the next Demon King because he was strong and ruthless.
However, things changed when he encountered the goddess Elizabeth. The demon and goddess clans are established enemies, but the two fall in love and become lovers. For Elizabeth’s sake, Meliodas abandoned everything, setting the stage for an epic love story in Seven Deadly Sins.
The Consequences of Meliodas and Elizabeth’s Love in Seven Deadly Sins
The repercussion of the lovers’ actions resulted in an imbalance that started the Holy War. During the war, Meliodas sided with the goddess clan and their allies to go against the demon clan. In the final days of the Holy War, the Demon King and the Supreme Deity were angered by the defiance of their children and decided to curse them jointly.
The Supreme Deity cursed Meliodas with immortality. Every time Meliodas experiences death, his emotions dwindle until he reverts to the cold-blooded demon he is. As for Elizabeth, the Demon King cursed her with perpetual reincarnation. It translates to Elizabeth living as a human, encountering Meliodas, and dying before his eyes.
The cycle repeated itself for thousands of years, and about 27 years before the present timeline, when Meliodas met Liz, his lover’s reincarnation, in the kingdom of Danafor. She was sentenced to death, but Meliodas rescued her, and they lived together afterward. The pair grew to become lovers, but one day, Fraudrin, a demon, escaped and attacked Danafor, killing Liz right before Meliodas’s eyes, making it so that he witnessed the deaths of 106 Elizabeths. After this, Meliodas finds the dragon handle and a baby, Elizabeth’s reincarnation, and king Batra of Liones adopts her.
How Did They Break the Curse?
To break the curse, Meliodas, the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins, disbanded them and decided to absorb the Ten Commandments, so he would gain power that rivals the Demon King’s. He does this, but the Demon King takes over Meliodas’s body and uses it as a vessel. Meliodas engages in a mental battle with the Demon King in Purgatory, while the Seven Deadly Sins fight him in the real world. Eventually, Meliodas awakens his true magic, regains control of his body, and breaks the curse.
The curse is reactivated, and the Sins suspect it is because the Demon King is still alive. So, they go back to finish him, and the Ten Commandments get rid of the curse for good. Later, they discover that everything was Merlin’s plan to bring back Chaos — the force they created in the world. Later on, we see the Sins fighting the Supreme Deity at Liones. Zeldris and Meliodas join forces to fight. Their combination overwhelms the Supreme Deity, and they use their combo technique, tyrannicide, to destroy her.
Did Meliodas and Elizabeth Get a Happy Ending?
Yes, they did. Many fans are satisfied with the ending, seeing as the couple deserves it after everything they had to go through. The pair eventually get married and have a son named Tristan. They also become the rulers of the Liones kingdom and usher in a new era of peace.
READ NEXT: Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!