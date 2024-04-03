Sequel to Last Year’s HELLRAISER Revival Officially in Discussion

Whispers and rumors have now solidified into something more tangible. Fans of the reimagined HELLRAISER can allow themselves a cautious sigh of relief; the gears are in motion for a sequel to last year’s dark and twisted revival. David Bruckner, who directed the 2022 film, is already in discussions about the next chapter in this iconic horror saga.
Keith Levine’s recent comments illuminate the current state of affairs.
Yeah. We are trying to do a follow-up and there have been conversations. I can’t exactly say where we’re at in those conversations, but Bruckner is involved in those conversations and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think relaunching that world… The dedication to crafting a new Hellraiser experience is evident, with Levine adding,
And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent. So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome.
The anticipation for a sequel builds upon the fresh lore and captivating Cenobite designs introduced by Bruckner’s team. It seems that the success of these new elements has spurred the creators to delve deeper into this hellish universe.
Bruckner’s HELLRAISER, penned by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, starred Jamie Clayton as a re-envisioned Pinhead alongside Odessa A’zion. The film was praised for its adherence to Clive Barker’s original dark vision while also introducing innovative concepts like the reimagined Lament Configuration.
Although official confirmation on the sequel’s development is pending, there’s enough evidence to suggest that progress is being made behind the scenes. The creative minds are seemingly eager to expand on their previous work, potentially offering fans an even more intense journey into the realm of the Cenobites.
While details on the follow-up are currently sparse, rest assured that we are on high alert for any updates. As soon as new information emerges about this eagerly awaited sequel, you’ll be the first to know. For now, keep those puzzle boxes locked away and your eyes peeled for more news from the infernal depths.
