Season 4 of Ghosts to Introduce New Characters and Unravel Eerie Mysteries

New Faces in Season 4 of Ghosts
Season 4 of Ghosts is bringing some exciting new characters. Mary Holland and Dean Norris will join the series, with Holland taking on the anticipated role of Patience and Norris playing Frank, Samantha’s (Rose McIver) father. This was revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday morning.
The Mystery Behind Patience
Patience, who died in the late 1600s, is a Puritan ghost known for her severe and judgmental nature. After being expelled from her village for being ‘a bit too much,’ she has roamed the dirt as a ‘feral’ spirit since 1895. In the season three finale, she reemerged to kidnap Revolutionary War ghost Isaac and dragged him back to her lair. Will we finally learn how Patience died? The premiere of season four promises to delve into her plans involving Isaac.
CBS describes Frank as
kindly and well-meaning. He arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years alongside his new girlfriend. Frank’s turbulent past with Sam, marked by estrangement after his divorce from Sam’s mom, sets up a promising emotional subplot. Frank and Sam’s strained relationship is likely to reach a boiling point when new ghosts force awkward yet necessary conversations between them.
Star-Studded Cast and Crew
The series stars Rose McIver alongside Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple who inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York and converts it into a bed & breakfast. Following a near-death experience, Sam (McIver) gains the ability to see the ghosts that inhabit the mansion. Other notable cast members include Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long.
Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman also serve as showrunners. The rest of the executive producing team includes Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen (Monumental Television), and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). Produced by CBS Studios in collaboration with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, Ghosts continues to deliver top-tier ensemble comedy.
A Highly Anticipated Return
The big question on everyone’s mind: will we ever see Flower again? While showrunners have hinted at major plot twists involving Flower’s character and ghost powers, it’s clear that changes are stirring up within Woodstone mansion. Fans are eagerly awaiting these developments.
‘Ghosts’ returns to CBS on October 17, just in time for Halloween. With its blend of humor and heartwarming moments set against a backdrop of supernatural intrigue, it’s no wonder this series has captivated audiences. Stay tuned as we delve deeper into the mysteries of Woodstone mansion and uncover more about our favorite spectral residents.
