Seasmoke’s New Rider Shakes Up House of the Dragon Dynamics

The Unexpected Rider
After Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) failed attempt to claim a dragon in the previous episode, she confronts the new rider in the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2. Episode 7 reveals that Seasmoke has surprisingly chosen its new rider – Addam Hull (Clinton Liberty), not of noble birth, making it an unprecedented event in Westeros.
A Royal Encounter
Upon learning that Seasmoke was spotted with a rider, Rhaenyra takes off on her dragon Syrax to find this mysterious individual. When they finally meet on a beach, tensions flare as Rhaenyra demands answers.
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen! says Rhaenyra.
Addam insists,
I had no design upon it!, sparking a dialogue where he expresses his desire to learn the ways of dragonriders and serve his queen. Rhaenyra confronts him about his lineage, but Addam’s humble origins only complicate matters further.
Dragonrider Recruitment
This week’s episode dives deep into Rhaenyra’s bold plan to recruit new dragonriders by reaching out to those with Targaryen blood from lesser-known houses. Her recruitment strategy is filled with hope and peril as weaker Targaryen lineages are tested for their ability to claim dragons like Vermithor, Silverwing, and Seasmoke.
But things take an unexpected turn when one of these attempts goes disastrously awry. The choice of Addam Hull by Seasmoke underscores a dramatic shift in the dynamics within House Targaryen.
Family Dynamics and Power Struggles
The plot thickens back at King’s Landing with Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who continues to grapple with her own ambitions and the volatile political landscape. Alicent muses over her lifelong service and loyalty:
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated.
The Dance of Dragons
As we delve further into this episode, the complexities of Targaryen lineage come to light with a rich history that includes Aegon’s Conquest and the Dance of Dragons — internal strife embroiling figures like Rhaenyra and Aegon II. The significance of these ancients battles is felt as characters like Mysaria argue for unconventional allies:
You speak of the lowborn, but Mysaria points out, They are as likely to serve you as highborn lords or ladies.
Addam Hull’s Surprising Allegiance
Addam’s loyalty remains under scrutiny throughout these encounters. He tells Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), “This dragon came to me, not I to him. I might appear lowborn… but I know much and more of service! And if the gods call me to greater things, who am I to refuse them?” His unyielding passion impresses Rhaenyra who cautiously decides to trust him due to lack of options.
The Stakes at King’s Landing
In King’s Landing, preparations intensify as rumors spread about new dragonriders. Outside the Red Keep, Larys Strong maneuvers through whispers about Seasmoke’s sighting, pondering if these events point towards Lady Rhaena or another potential rider.
Meanwhile, Aemond takes matters into his own hands upon sighting three dragons now under Rhaenyra’s dominion. The war for control over Westeros feels more imminent than ever as factions within House Targaryen prepare for climactic engagements that are sure to shape their fates.
