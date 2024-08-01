Seasmoke’s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the Dragon

by

Seasmoke&#8217;s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the Dragon

The Emergence of Addam of Hull

As tensions are at a boiling point between the Targaryens and Hightowers, the latest episode of House of the Dragon introduces a groundbreaking twist. The dragon Seasmoke has chosen a new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), shaking the core dynamics of power.

A Surprising Choice

The moment drastically unfolds when Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) learns that Seasmoke was seen with another rider. Determined to uncover this mystery, she embarks on Syrax to confront him.

Seasmoke&#8217;s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the Dragon

An Encounter on the Beach

The episode opens with a tense scene featuring Rhaenyra meeting Addam and Seasmoke on a desolate beach. Their dialogue is fraught with suspicion and curiosity. Rhaenyra demands: Seasmoke&#8217;s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the DragonYou stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen!

Addam responds earnestly, affirming his loyalty: To learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen! Despite his humble origins, he reveals his deep commitment to House Velaryon.

A New Alliance Formed

Addam’s evident sincerity breaks down Rhaenyra’s defenses. As he kneels before her, pledging his allegiance, she grudgingly acknowledges: You kneel quickly… For a man so suddenly elevated. This unlikely bond hints at a significant shift in the power dynamics among dragonriders.

Seasmoke&#8217;s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the Dragon

Kingswood Confessions

Away from these thrilling events, in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is navigating her own discontent. Speaking to Ser Rickard Thorne, she laments: Seasmoke&#8217;s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the DragonAll my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated..

A Shift in Power

The revelation of Seasmoke’s new rider has ripple effects across Westeros. Rumors and intelligence circulate swiftly, igniting intrigue and strategic maneuvers within both factions.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Chosen Season 4 Release Date Announced for Disney+
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Meet the Popular Stars Returning to Perfect Match Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2024
Epic Battle at Rook’s Rest Highlights Rhaenys Targaryen’s Courage in House of the Dragon
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2024
Mike Flanagan in Negotiations to Direct The Exorcist Deceiver for Blumhouse and Universal
3 min read
May, 4, 2024
Should ‘Bronson’ Get a Remake?
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2021
New Trailer Released for British Folk Horror Film Starve Acre Starring Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.