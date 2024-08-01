Seasmoke’s New Rider Addam of Hull Brings a Power Shift in House of the Dragon

The Emergence of Addam of Hull
As tensions are at a boiling point between the Targaryens and Hightowers, the latest episode of House of the Dragon introduces a groundbreaking twist. The dragon Seasmoke has chosen a new rider, Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), shaking the core dynamics of power.
A Surprising Choice
The moment drastically unfolds when Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) learns that Seasmoke was seen with another rider. Determined to uncover this mystery, she embarks on Syrax to confront him.
An Encounter on the Beach
The episode opens with a tense scene featuring Rhaenyra meeting Addam and Seasmoke on a desolate beach. Their dialogue is fraught with suspicion and curiosity. Rhaenyra demands:
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms… with a dragon of House Targaryen!
Addam responds earnestly, affirming his loyalty:
To learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen! Despite his humble origins, he reveals his deep commitment to House Velaryon.
A New Alliance Formed
Addam’s evident sincerity breaks down Rhaenyra’s defenses. As he kneels before her, pledging his allegiance, she grudgingly acknowledges:
You kneel quickly… For a man so suddenly elevated. This unlikely bond hints at a significant shift in the power dynamics among dragonriders.
Kingswood Confessions
Away from these thrilling events, in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is navigating her own discontent. Speaking to Ser Rickard Thorne, she laments:
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated..
A Shift in Power
The revelation of Seasmoke’s new rider has ripple effects across Westeros. Rumors and intelligence circulate swiftly, igniting intrigue and strategic maneuvers within both factions.
