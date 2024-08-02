Sean Wang and Joan Chen Discuss Their Nostalgic Film Dìdi Set in Fremont

When I first met Sean Wang, the filmmaker behind the indie hit Dìdi, there was one pressing question I had to ask: Were you an AbsolutePunk.net kid or a PunkNews.org person?
Wang chuckled knowingly.
I was an Alternative Press kid and a PureVolume kid, too.
The answer was perfect, considering the pop-punk, third-wave emo, and post-hardcore influences that shaped Dìdi. This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows 13-year-old Taiwanese-American Chris during the summer of 2008 as he navigates pre-high school life. Music plays a significant role in shaping his journey, featuring posters of The Starting Line and Hellogoodbye in his bedroom.
Crafting Identity Through Subcultures
This movie is about identity, Wang stated. He emphasized how skating and Warped Tour’s pop-punk scene heavily influenced him. Wang’s authentic connection to these subcultures allowed him to create a nostalgic ode not just to his friends and family but to an entire era.
The Time Capsule of Early 2000s
Dìdi painstakingly captures the mid-to-late 2000s, similar to how movies like Dazed & Confused captured their respective eras. The film portrays scenes with AIM chats, Facebook posts, flip-phone texts, and MySpace Top 8 placements. This meticulous attention to detail makes the story resonate deeply yet also offers humor to balance the painful realism of Chris’s social stumbles.
A Personal Touch on Every Scene
The filming locations included Wang’s childhood home in the Bay Area, enhancing authenticity. The Jack’s Mannequin sticker visible in Chris’ room is from Wang’s teenage years. Additionally, his real-life grandmother Chang Li Hua played Chris’ grandmother, adding another layer of genuineness to the film.
Navigating Social Media Encounters
Wang delved into old Facebook profiles to accurately depict early social media behaviors. He shared screenshots with friends to capture the authentic cringe of 2007 statuses. This commitment allowed Wang to perfect character-specific texting styles and social media personas, which are pivotal in shaping their identities.
Cultivating Character through Soundtracks
The music choices in the film reflect each character’s personality traits. Vivian’s room sports posters of Underoath and Chiodos, indicative of her deep dive into emo culture. These specific music tastes help shape nuanced personalities that interact dynamically throughout the film.
Connecting With Idol Musicians
An unexpected benefit from making Dìdi was that Wang befriended many musicians he grew up admiring. Hellogoodbye performed at Dìdi’s Sundance premiere after-party. Recently, he directed a video for Motion City Soundtrack’s new song featured over the film’s end credits.
Sundance Recognition And Beyond
Dìdi premiered at Sundance where it won the Audience Award, earning praise for its truthful depiction of young Asian-American life. The movie received a 96% critics’ score and 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Young audiences particularly resonate with it despite not having lived those exact technological experiences—they still relate deeply to its core emotions.
A Poster Moment Above Penn Station
Seeing a massive billboard for Dìdi above Penn Station was surreal for Wang. Starting this project in 2017, he hoped to fill a gap he saw in coming-of-age films by providing visibility for Asian teens on screen—capturing an entire generation’s experience.
The Future Projects On The Horizon
Wang has hinted at his next project being somewhat musical. While details remain sparse, he teased it almost humorously with a sly smile saying it’s “kind of a musical…ish”. Fans are left anticipating what comes next from this uniquely insightful director.
