10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sean Astin

With over 50 movies and TV show credits, Sean Astin has demonstrated that there is no height he cannot scale. He has dominated the Hollywood filmmaking industry for over 40 years and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Altogether, the Santa Monica-born star is a force to reckon with.
Some of his best performances are in the fantasy movie The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies, and Stranger Things. Altogether, Astin is pretty much an all-rounder in showbiz. Besides having such a sensational acting career under his belt, he has proven that he is a jack of all trades. He’s not just a successful producer but a director and voice artist too. With that in mind, let’s browse some interesting facts you never knew about Sean Astin.
1. He shares An Ankle Tattoo With His Fellow Actors
What’s better than creating indelible reminders of some of the best casts in your acting career? Sean Astin had so much fun with his Lord of the Rings pals that they all decided to the word nine on their ankles. The Tengwar script written art is a constant aide-memoire for the cherished moment that transformed professionals into life-long friends.
2. Sean Astin Almost Lost His Stranger Things Role
Despite demonstrating that his character in Stranger Things was tailor-fit, the creators were reluctant to take him on board for fear of backlash. Apparently, there was a notion out there that they were taking advantage of his popularity to hoodwink the audience into liking the show. Either way dismissing these reservations was the right thing to do because Astin ended up playing the part.
3. Astin Is A Recognized CASA
Sean Astin isn’t just an actor but an important fixture of national security. The star has dedicated over ten years of his life acting as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. Altogether, the position is tasked with the sensitive role of supporting and advising army personnel. His exemplary work in this role led to his recent recognition as an emeritus by the army.
4. Sean Astin Endured A Body Weight Roller-Coaster
While filming the Lord of the Rings, Sean Astin faced the challenge of adjusting his weight to fit Sam’s portly character. He had to add up to sixty pounds within a short timeline. Since he wanted to regain a fitter image during the movie’s promotion, he had to embrace a lot of pain.
5. He Found Out Who His Father Was Using A DNA Test
Astin grew up pretty confused about who his biological father was. His mother, Patty Duke, had a somewhat complicated love life in her early years. Altogether, that left numerous questions about who fathered her first son.
Three men, Desi Arnaz Jr, Michael Tell, and John Astin, dominated this discussion. That was just until Astin conducted a DNA test that revealed Michael Tell as the biological father. However, Sean sees himself as more of an Astin than a Tell.
6. He Has Experienced Different Religions
The star has pretty much had a taste of an array of religions and beliefs. His winding road started in his formative years, being raised in a secular home by a catholic mother and an atheist father. He later learned about Hinduism through his brother before making up his mind to embrace Lutheran Christianity. He has since featured in a faith-incline film – Moms Night Out.
7. Both His Parents Were Actors
It’s obvious that acting prowess runs in the family. Coming from a family of renowned actors must have ignited Astin’s determination to outsmart his natural mentors in the trade. His father, John Astin, is popular for starring in The Addams Family. Meanwhile, his mother bagged an Oscar for her role in The Miracle Worker. Astin starred alongside his mother in Please Don’t Hit Me, Mom.
8. He’s Been A Long-Distance Runner For Over 30 Years
The friendly daddy fat may be deceptive, however, Astin is more athletic than he lets on. He’s a proven athlete with a rich track record. The star has even completed the indomitable Ironman triathlon. Besides that, he has run many other marathons, proving that he’s a multifaceted individual.
9. He’s A Philanthropist
Astin’s desire to change people’s lives is unbridled. The star has demonstrated his good-heartedness through charitable campaigns. Additionally, he’s a board member of numerous non-profit organizations, such as the National Center for Family Literacy.
10. Sean Astin Is A Voice Artist
In addition to the numerous talents he juggles, Sean is also quite good with his voice. Altogether, it’s clear that his versatility knows no borders. He has lent his voice to many animated shows, movies, and cartoons. Remember the narrator of Meerkat Manor? That’s Astin in action.
