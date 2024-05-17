Screen Talks Cannes 2024 Movies to Watch

As the Cannes Film Festival kicks off its 2024 edition, the world’s attention will be on some of the most anticipated films and directors descending on the Croisette. This year’s lineup promises a diverse array of powerful narratives and fresh perspectives. Here are the standout titles we’re keeping a close eye on:
Anora by Sean Baker
Baker continues his examination of American fringes with Anora. The film follows the lives of marginalized characters and promises to offer a raw and intimate portrayal of life on the edge.
In Baker’s words, “The exploration of underground economies and personal struggles remains central to my storytelling,” making Anora another crucial piece in his cinematic mosaic.
Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos
Lanthimos’ latest offering, Kinds of Kindness, promises a multifaceted narrative that spans three distinct stories, each featuring notable talent like Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone. Its lengthy runtime hints at a rich and intricate storyline that captures multiple dimensions of human experience.
Lanthimos has stated, “
This film delves into various facets of empathy and compassion,” aligning with Cannes’ tradition of showcasing profound emotional tales.
The Apprentice by Ali Abbasi
Ali Abbasi brings us The Apprentice, delving into the life of younger Donald Trump as portrayed by Sebastian Stan. Abbasi’s unique viewpoint as an Iranian-Danish director may offer fresh, controversial insights into one of America’s most polarizing figures.
This perspective adds depth to what could otherwise be a straightforward biopic, making it one to watch closely at the festival.
All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia offers her significant contribution with All We Imagine As Light. Spotlighting Indian nurses in Mumbai, this film is in competition for the Palme d’Or and is set to emotionally engage audiences with its profound look at life’s subtleties.
This move emphasizes Cannes’ broad appeal and serves as a testament to Kapadia’s growing influence in global cinema.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by George Miller
Opening out-of-competition is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. George Miller’s prequel takes viewers back to the rugged post-apocalyptic world with Anya Taylor-Joy stepping into the titular role. This installation aims to match if not exceed, its precursor’s impact which stormed Cannes back in 2015.
Bird by Andrea Arnold
Featuring dynamic talents like Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski, Andrea Arnold returns with Bird. The story revolves around Nykiya Adams’ character navigating adversity alongside her family. Arnold’s knack for discovering new talent and creating immersive worlds shines through once again in this promising feature.
Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola
The long-anticipated Megalopolis directed by Francis Ford Coppola will finally make its grand debut. Set against a dystopian backdrop, it follows an idealistic architect’s vision to rebuild a shattered metropolis. Adam Driver leads an ensemble cast that brings this epic vision to life.
This spectacular addition might very well define Cannes 2024,
This film reflects long-awaited projects coming to fruition; this could be considered one notable theme highlighted at Cannes 2024.”