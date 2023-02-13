Home
TV Shows
Why Mutt Disappears In The Middle of Schitt’s Creek

Why Mutt Disappears In The Middle of Schitt’s Creek

1 hour ago

Tim Rozon's Mutt in Schitt's Creek

Tim Rozon’s Mutt was a pivotal character in the first few seasons of the Rose family’s new life, but Mutt disappeared abruptly in the middle of Schitt’s Creek. Mutt is the son of Schitt’s Creek’s Mayor, Roland Schitt (Chris Elliott), and local high school teacher Jocelyn Schitt (Jennifer Robertson). However, it’s his relationship with the formerly wealthy socialite, Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), that plays such a big role in the show. The character almost invites the women in his life to hide their relationships with him, his own mother included. However, the person who tries the hardest to hide her feelings about Schitt’s Creek‘s Mutt is Alexis. Despite being engaged to Ted (Dustin Milligan), the sweet veterinarian, it’s Mutt that Alexis cannot stop thinking about.

Mutt’s disappearance from Schitt’s Creek after a brief appearance at the beginning of season 3 was abrupt. Alexis ended her engagement to Ted to be with Mutt in Schitt’s Creek season 2, but she quickly grows bored of Mutt when he sheds his bad-boy image for a clean-shaven look. Alexis was attracted to Mutt because of the image he portrayed, and shaving his beard shows that her attraction to him was almost entirely superficial. Following a quick appearance at the beginning of season 3, Mutt disappeared from Schitt’s Creek save for a later guest appearance later in the series.

Why Mutt Left Schitt’s Creek

After being established as an important part of the Schitt family and Alexis’ romantic arc, Mutt abruptly leaving Schitt’s Creek without any fanfare or acknowledgment can seem strange. However, Mutt’s absence is because Tim Rozon was cast to play the role of Doc Holliday in the hit show Wynonna Earp. Rozon played a major role for all four seasons of Wynonna Earp.

Leaving behind his role as Mutt to play the good friend and romantic partner of Wyatt Earp’s fictional great-granddaughter in Wyonna Earp as she fights bad guys was a smart move. Rozon went on to win the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 for his role as Doc Holliday. The Canadian Screen Awards can be compared to the Emmy Awards given to television actors and actresses in the United States. So it was probably a good move for Rozon to leave Schitt’s Creek for a larger role in Wynonna Earp.

Mutt Leaving Was Actually The Best For The Show

Mutt Shaves His Beard in Schitt's Creek

Mutt’s relationship with Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek ran its course quickly and efficiently. Had the character stayed put in the little town of Schitt’s Creek, he would likely have complicated the second-chance romance between Alexis and Ted. Rekindling her romance with Ted allowed Alexis to grow, evolve, and change for the better, and Mutt’s short time on the series played a significant role in her getting to that point.

Mutt was the wrong choice, but he was the right choice at the time. Had Alexis stayed with Ted the first time around, it would have been merely to get out of her unfortunate situation. She needed to lose Ted to see what she was missing, and Mutt provided that life lesson. Mutt was pivotal during his Schitt’s Creek appearance, but his storyline didn’t have a way of moving on without complicating Alexis’s story. Mutt’s continued presence would have caused pointless and awkward conflict with both Alexis and Ted. There wasn’t a good way to keep the character of Mutt in Schitt’s Creek

Read Next: What’s New With The Cast of Schitt’s Creek?

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Grimm - Season 2
Grimm 2.07 “The Bottle Imp” Recap
October 12, 2012
Girls: They All Speak, They Don’t Talk
March 14, 2016
Doctor Who Season 12
This Doctor Who Regeneration Fact Could be a Game Changer
September 18, 2020
What Can We Possibly Expect from Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11?
July 3, 2020
This is the Best Dragonball Cosplayer of All-Time
August 17, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel is Now a Bigger Part of the Late Night Ratings War
October 12, 2017

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.