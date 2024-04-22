Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

by

Anticipation Builds for ‘Something About Her’

With the buzz around ‘Something About Her’ reaching new highs, Scheana Shay provides a fresh perspective on her friends’ journey. As public searches spiked by 300% last week, the interest in Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s venture is undeniable.

Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

Katie and Ariana have been spotted discussing potential menu items including a ‘Greek one’ and a ‘spicy turkey’, enriching the culinary scene with their creative flair.

Challenges Facing the New Venture

The path to opening has not been smooth, fraught with delays and permits issues especially in West Hollywood. As Katie Maloney shared on The Nikki & Brie Show, We truly are at the mercy of these different agencies.

Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

Ariana’s Personal Stakes in Success

Apart from being a business endeavor, for Ariana, the sandwich shop represents a means of securing financial stability. She expressed, We have no generational wealth in our family. I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother.

Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

Scheana’s Insight into Their Endeavors

While Katie and Ariana are full of hope for their shop, Scheana Shay indicates that the prolonged process might be wearing them down. They are facing industry realities with high costs and intense competition in West Hollywood’s vibrant food scene.

Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

The Menu Takes Shape

Ahead of its opening, the duo is not holding back on their dreams. Their carefully selected dishes such as a ‘green sandwich’ suggest they’re setting the bar high for taste and originality.

Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bad Boys Ride or Die Review Middle-aged Action with Laughs and Thrills
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2024
Movie Review: The Social Network
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2022
Exploring Robert Durst’s Dark Saga in The Jinx Part 2
3 min read
May, 6, 2024
Jacob Anderson on Louis’ Potent Scenes and Complexities in Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2024
What Spurred Lina Esco to Exit SWAT? Behind the Scenes Scoop
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2024
Fly Me to the Moon Blends Comedy, Drama, and Star Power for a Summer Hit
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.