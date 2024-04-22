Scheana Shay Shares Insights on Katie and Arianas Sandwich Shop Venture

Anticipation Builds for ‘Something About Her’
With the buzz around ‘Something About Her’ reaching new highs, Scheana Shay provides a fresh perspective on her friends’ journey. As public searches spiked by 300% last week, the interest in Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s venture is undeniable.
Katie and Ariana have been spotted discussing potential menu items including a ‘Greek one’ and a ‘spicy turkey’, enriching the culinary scene with their creative flair.
Challenges Facing the New Venture
The path to opening has not been smooth, fraught with delays and permits issues especially in West Hollywood. As Katie Maloney shared on The Nikki & Brie Show,
We truly are at the mercy of these different agencies.
Ariana’s Personal Stakes in Success
Apart from being a business endeavor, for Ariana, the sandwich shop represents a means of securing financial stability. She expressed,
We have no generational wealth in our family. I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother.
Scheana’s Insight into Their Endeavors
While Katie and Ariana are full of hope for their shop, Scheana Shay indicates that the prolonged process might be wearing them down. They are facing industry realities with high costs and intense competition in West Hollywood’s vibrant food scene.
The Menu Takes Shape
Ahead of its opening, the duo is not holding back on their dreams. Their carefully selected dishes such as a ‘green sandwich’ suggest they’re setting the bar high for taste and originality.
Follow Us