Scheana Shay Believes Brittany Cartwright Deserves Better After Jax Taylor Split

Recent developments in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ universe have brought to light the separation of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. Scheana Shay, a fellow cast member, has shared her insights exclusively with us, reflecting on the situation and expressing her belief that Brittany “deserves better” than her estranged husband.
Scheana Shay Weighs In On Co stars Separation
“Marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” Cartwright revealed about the challenges leading to their decision to take time apart. Scheana Shay, who has seen the couple’s ups and downs, asserts that the upcoming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion will unveil unprecedented revelations, likely pertaining to this split.
Insights Into Brittany Cartwrights Personal Struggle
Brittany’s personal journey has been tumultuous, as she confessed,
I just want the best for me and for my son, at this point, so that’s, like, my main focus. She has not closed the door on reconciliation but is clear that her priority remains her well-being and that of her child.
Brittany Speaks Out On The Future Of Their Relationship
The reality of their relationship’s status was further cemented by Brittany’s admission that Jax is
not trying to save their marriage. The implication here is clear: the path forward is uncertain and may very well lead to a permanent separation.
The Impact On Vanderpump Rules Narrative
As the show’s narrative continues to unfold, it’s evident that the separation will have a significant impact.
We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time — and that should never happen in a marriage, said Cartwright, hinting at deeper issues that may have led to their current predicament.
A Glimpse Into The Couples History And Dynamics
The couple’s history is marked by highs and lows. They met in 2015, married in 2019, and welcomed their son Cruz in 2021. However, their relationship has been marred by infidelity and struggles, with Brittany revealing she
fell into a deep hole during tougher times.
