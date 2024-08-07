Sauron Returns With New Look in Rings of Power Season 2

Anticipation Builds for Sauron’s New Form
As we inch closer to August 29, excitement surrounds the upcoming season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This season promises a fresh take as Sauron, played by a new actor, transitions into a more ‘Angelic’ guise. The shift hints at the character’s potential portrayal as Annatar, a form fans have long awaited.
This change comes as Robert Aramayo expressed his excitement about diving into Elrond’s character history for the series.
I was shocked and surprised and felt really, really honored that they will consider me for him. Aramayo shared with Variety about his feelings on playing such an iconic role.
An Iconic Return to Middle-earth
Tension rises in Middle-earth as Lady Galadriel (portrayed by Morfydd Clark) dons the Nenya ring, symbolizing her role in the epic struggle against Sauron. She is set to be joined by elven leaders Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Círdan, each possessing their own powerful rings.
In Numenor, political intrigue thickens as Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) faces challenges from Chancellor Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), adding another layer of conflict.
Whimsy Returns with Tom Bombadil
Season 2 introduces Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil, a character beloved by Tolkien fans for his enigmatic and whimsical nature. Payne and McKay have indicated that Tom will act as a beacon of light amidst the series’ darker tones.
He is whimsical and magical, almost verging on silly… but also has the wisdom of ages,
noted J.D. Payne.
Kinnear’s portrayal is poised to add joy and mystery-solving prowess within the ongoing adventures of The Stranger (David Weyman).
A Cinematic Experience on TV
The production values remain paramount for The Rings of Power. As Rebecca Nicholson aptly emphasized,
This is TV that is made for big screens, although surely destined to be watched on smaller ones.
The grandeur of Middle-earth continues to transport audiences, ensuring that this season, slated for release in less than a month, will be both visually stunning and narrative-rich.
Follow Us