Saturday Night Offers a Real-Time Look at SNL’s Chaotic First Taping

The first thing director Jason Reitman wants people to know about Saturday Night is that it may be about funny people—writers and performers who unquestionably redefined comedy—but it’s not intended to be a laugh riot. The movie plays out in real-time over the course of about 90 minutes, offering moments of uproarious laughter interspersed with tense and fraught scenes.
The story begins at 30 Rockefeller Center at 10 p.m. on October 11, 1975, culminating with the first-ever broadcast of Saturday Night Live. What unfolds is a ticking-clock suspense thriller-comedy—a rare genre. According to Reitman,
I always describe this movie as a shuttle launch, and the question was, ‘Would they break orbit?’
Decades later, we know SNL succeeded, but watching the desperate scramble is unnerving nonetheless. Chaos reigns, egos clash, drugs flow, passions erupt, and pressure builds until everyone involved seems on the brink of feeding one another’s fingertips to the wolverines.
Youthful Visionary Under Pressure
At the center of this chaos is the young producer Lorne Michaels, played by Gabriel LaBelle. At just 21 when he filmed it, LaBelle captures Michaels’ early genius and vision. Reitman emphasizes,
This movie’s version of Michaels is still forming. He’s a genius who has a vision beyond anyone else there—and anyone his age.
Dylan O’Brien stars as Dan Aykroyd while Ella Hunt portrays Gilda Radner. This cast represents the first seven actors as well as the writers and everyone behind the scenes who helped change television forever.
Ensemble Cast Brings History to Life
Reitman ensured an accurate portrayal by consulting original cast members. Despite some artistic licenses merging compelling stories, the film delves deep into each significant character arc. This provides viewers with glimpses into now-beloved sketches yet to come.
The Villain is Time
This film captures more than just a historical moment; it turns time itself into a villain. According to Reitman,
This is a movie where the villain is time. It’s like our Sauron. Our Darth Vader is a clock, and you feel its presence at all times. An intriguing subplot involves Billy Crystal missing out on being part of the inaugural show—highlighting how every second counted during this pivotal moment in television history.
Pilot Survives Against All Odds
Nicholas Braun rehearses his oddly entertaining Mighty Mouse lip-sync performance as Andy Kaufman.
The success of SNL was never inevitable. Struggles behind-the-scenes and initial uncertainty permeated their efforts. Yet through this shared effort, they ultimately coalesced into an iconic comedic force.
