Saturday Night Movie Captures the Tension and Humor Before SNL’s First Episode

The movie Saturday Night, directed by Jason Reitman, highlights the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first-ever broadcast of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. This suspenseful thriller-comedy unravels in real-time, showcasing both uproarious and tense moments.

The film begins at 10 p.m. at 30 Rockefeller Center, escalating to the show’s famous opening line: Live From New York, it’s Saturday Night. The behind-the-scenes drama features drug use, egos clashing, and rising tensions as young producer Lorne Michaels, played by Gabriel LaBelle, attempts to pull it all together.

The ensemble cast is packed with burgeoning talent: Dylan O’Brien portrays Dan Aykroyd, Lamorne Morris stars as Garrett Morris, Cory Michael Smith takes on Chevy Chase‘s role, and Matt Wood becomes the legendary John Belushi. Furthermore, the film embraces a remarkable recreation of Studio 8H, offering a deep dive into each cast member’s pivotal moments.

This film also signals a collaborative venture between Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan, who worked meticulously to ensure accuracy. They conducted extensive interviews with surviving cast and crew members from the original night.

The presence of celebrated actors continue with Easily among the standout performances is Willem Dafoe as NBC executive David Tebet. Dafoe brings intense depth to the man charged with making quick decisions about whether the show would air live.

This story goes beyond just capturing comedians turning into superstars; it dives into personal battles, underlying uncertainties, and discovering identities. Each character’s journey culminates collectively, illustrating their road to forming a groundbreaking team.

The unique structure and compelling narrative of Saturday Night, with its ticking-clock tension, offer viewers an engaging experience that combines humor and historical significance—showcasing not only how iconic moments were crafted but also how they unexpectedly unfolded that first legendary evening.

