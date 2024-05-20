Saturday Night Live reveals final 3 hosts of Season 49 Dua Lipa Maya Rudolph Jake Gyllenhaal

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for an exciting conclusion to its 49th season, revealing the final three powerhouse hosts: Dua Lipa, Maya Rudolph, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Each will bring their own unique flair to the legendary Studio 8H stage.
Dua Lipa’s Double Duty
This week’s episode will feature pop sensation Dua Lipa serving as both the host and musical guest. Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, she’s set to mesmerize audiences not just with her vocals but also her hosting chops. Dua herself expressed astonishment at this opportunity, sharing her reaction on Instagram:
*adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life,* accompanied by laughing emojis.
The admiration for her goes both ways. Discussing her SNL moment, she added,
It’s a dream come true! Thanks for having me SNL, highlighting how significant this episode is for her.
Maya Rudolph Returns
Maya Rudolph, the beloved SNL alum and “Loot” star, will return to host the penultimate show on May 11. Paired with rock band Vampire Weekend, who are making their fourth appearance as musical guests, this episode promises a mix of nostalgia and fresh energy.
Rudolph’s iconic tenure as a full-time SNL cast member from 2000 to 2007 is etched in comedy history. Known for her impeccable impersonations of Oprah, Beyoncé, and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as original characters like Jodi Dietz from “Bronx Beat,” her return is sure to be a treat.
Maya’s humor was palpable in a curious promo where she humorously claimed she never left Studio 8H. When caught hiding in a closet by cast members Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Troast, she quipped:
I’ve been here since 2007! Why would I leave? I have everything I need here.
Jake Gyllenhaal Hosts Finale
Closing out the season on May 18 is none other than Jake Gyllenhaal. This marks his third time hosting SNL, bringing his versatile acting prowess back to the comedy stage. His previous hosts in 2007 and 2022 were memorable; who could forget his song-filled monologue in full drag or his hilarious takes on modern culture?
Gyllenhaal will be joined by Sabrina Carpenter as the musical guest. Carpenter herself couldn’t hide her excitement about making her SNL debut, posting,
SABRINA NIGHT LIVE ? on Instagram.
An Exciting Lineup of Repertory Players
The established cast of Season 49 has consistently thrilled viewers with their comedic talents. Repertory players include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Their chemistry ensures that each episode delivers laughs while showcasing diverse comedic styles.
A Historic Season
The buzz around Season 49 has been overwhelmingly positive. It has maintained high viewership ratings and critical acclaim throughout its run. The diversity of guests—from business magnates to Grammy-winning artists—has kept audiences enthralled week after week.