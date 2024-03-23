With two films nominated for multiple Oscars at the 96th Academy Award, 2023 is perhaps the best year in Sandra Hüller’s decades-long career. Apart from Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, which won Best Sound and Best International Feature Film, the German thespian performed alongside Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner in Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall. She played the wife of Nazi officer Rudolf Höss in Glazer’s adaptation of Martin Amis’ 2014 Holocaust novel and a novelist facing trial for the murder of her husband in Triet’s legal drama.
The latter earned Sandra Hüller her first Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Although she lost to Emma Stone’s Bella Baxter from Poor Things, her performance in the French legal drama, juxtaposed against her portrayal of Hedwig Höss in The Zone of Interest, highlights Hüller’s range of talent. More than that, it has introduced the actress to a wider, global audience, earning her the international acclaim she deserves. While Hüller isn’t a familiar face amongst Hollywood audiences, she’s not a newbie; the German actress has been around since the 90s.
1. Sandra Hüller Began Acting As A Hobby During Her Teenage Years
When Sandra Hüller discovered acting, it was just another hobby for the Suhl, Thuringia, native. Born to parents who were educators, The Zone of Interest actress never dreamt of becoming a professional actor. She fell in love with acting during her days in high school, after participating in a theatre workshop. “… (I) really enjoyed it, but I never thought it could be a profession for me. It was more of a hobby,” stated Hüller in one of her many interviews. Hooked on acting, she applied to the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1996. She was accepted after an impressive audition with a scene from Romeo and Juliet. This marked the beginning of her journey towards becoming a professional performer.
2. She Has A Robust Background In Theater
Sandra Hüller’s seamless transition from stage to the screen can be attributed to the depth of experience and skills she acquired from stage acting. Before she gained recognition for performing in front of the camera, the German actress had built an extensive resume in theater. She performed at Theaterhaus Jena from 1999 to 2001 and then spent two years in another theater in southwest Leipzig before moving to Switzerland.
There, she performed at Theater Basel from 2002 to 2006. Sandra Hüller’s success at Theater Basel culminated in her first big screen role, with Theater Heute magazine naming her the Newcomer Actress of the Year in 2003. She continues to perform on stage after gaining acclaim in cinema and television. From 2012 to 2015, she featured in multiple productions at Munich Kammerspiele.
3. Sandra Hüller’s Breakout Role Was In 2006’s Requiem
Having spent years performing on stage, Sandra Hüller debuted on screen in the late 90s. She played Daisy in 1999’s Nicht auf den Mund, a short film directed by Kathrin Feistl. That same year, she appeared as Beatrice in Midsommar Stories. Her first cinematic role came in 2006 as Michaela Klingler in Hans-Christian Schmid’s Requiem. Hüller’s portrayal of an epileptic young woman in the horror drama received critical acclaim. She was particularly praised for highlighting the real-life struggles and tragic demise of Anneliese Michel. Her performance won several awards, including the Silver Berlin Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival.
4. Her International Breakthrough Came With Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann In 2016
A decade after her cinematic breakout role, Sandra Hüller gained international recognition with her portrayal of Ines Conradi in Toni Erdmann. The comedy-drama written and directed by Maren Ade follows the dynamic relationship between a father and his estranged daughter. Released to rave reviews, the film won dozens of coveted awards, including Oscar’s and Golden Globe’s Best Foreign Language Film of the Year nominations. In all, Toni Erdmann’s universal acclaim rubbed off on Hüller, introducing her to moviegoers beyond the borders of Germany.
5. The Zone of Interest Actress Is A Polyglot
Apart from German, Sandra Hüller is fluent in French and English. She also speaks a bit of Spanish, which will further expand her career opportunities. Being a polyglot has exposed The Zone of Interest actress to a wider range of projects beyond the borders of Germany. She has starred in movies across Europe over the years, especially in British, French, and Austrian productions.
A true global star with the rare ability to break language barriers, Hüller has become a valuable asset for projects targeting international markets. She remains a highly sought-after performer for productions like Henri 4, a 2010 film directed by Jo Baier. She played Catherine of Bourbon in the biographical war drama co-produced by Germany, France, Austria, and Spain.