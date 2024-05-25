San Bernardino High School Student Accepted to Dozens of Universities Chooses Harvard

A San Bernardino high school student has achieved a remarkable feat by securing admission to several prestigious universities and ultimately deciding to attend Harvard University.
Heartfelt Motivation
This exceptional journey was fueled by
Do your best each day, work hard, and never give up. Success is built upon consistent effort and a positive mindset. – words from John Smith, an Aquinas High School Alumnus who had experienced similar challenges.
Family Support and Community
The support from family and teachers played a pivotal role.
Her future (my mom’s) – our family’s future – has opened up to so many possibilities, shared Thang Ho, reflecting on how the journey will impact his family’s life.
Balancing Academics and Extracurriculars
A healthy balance between academics and extracurricular activities significantly contributed to Ho’s achievements.
Choose wisely among those you are truly interested in and those that will help you on your way to success, reads one of the tips shared during his preparation process.
Word of Advice
This vibrant student’s journey underscores the value of maintaining focus and passion.
There’s no limit to what you can achieve if you’ve got passion and drive, says a fellow student from San Bernardino, urging others to pursue their dreams relentlessly.
The Road Ahead
As Ho prepares for this next chapter, he aims to major in computer science with a minor in psychology at Harvard. The journey not only highlights individual triumph but also serves as an inspiration for fellow students navigating their own paths to success.