by

I never thought that a zipper closing up could be terrifying, but then I watched the trailer for Bagman. The video lays out the premise of this horror movie from Lionsgate: the Bagman is a mythical creature that steals children, puts them in his bag, and eventually eats them. He is a scary story that has permeated across time and across cultures. Why, you may wonder? Because he’s real!

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In the intense horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Rhoden).

The Intersection of Myth and Horror

The movie comes to us from director Colm McCarthy, whose previous credits include several episodes of Peaky Blinders, as well as Doctor Who, Sherlock, and the Black Mirror episode, “Black Museum.” It’s written by John Hulme.

Not only has McCarthy directed episodes of well-known shows like Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Peaky Blinders, but he also co-wrote the 2010 film Outcast. His directing style has received praise from industry peers such as Lone Scherfig, who described him as “very talented” and noted that McCarthy’s episode would be “very frightening.” This reveals McCarthy’s capability to create chilling atmospheres perfect for horror.

A Personal Journey into Horror for Sam Claflin

This isn’t just another horror film for Sam Claflin; it’s a bold step into uncharted territory. As he puts it, As an actor, you are always keen to step out of your comfort zone and try genres that are alien to you.

Cultural Significance and Immediate Relevance

The mythological aspects revolving around Wayne Bruce and Batman noted in historical connections provide an intriguing backdrop. While the truth remains uncertain about Wayne Bruce being a descendant of Robert the Bruce fighting crime in Glasgow in the late 19th century, these myths add layers of intrigue.

The Psychological Impact

No news yet on when Bagman will make its way to a screen near you. Though if the logline of the film is to be believed, “he’s always closer than you think.” Something to ponder as you lay in bed at night trying to find sleep! This line serves as both a promise of fear and anticipation as viewers await their chance to delve into this chilling narrative.

