Sam Claflin Faces Haunting Childhood Terror in New Bagman Trailer

I never thought that a zipper closing up could be terrifying, but then I watched the trailer for Bagman. The video lays out the premise of this horror movie from Lionsgate: the Bagman is a mythical creature that steals children, puts them in his bag, and eventually eats them. It’s a scary story that has permeated across time and cultures. Why, you may wonder? Because as the trailer suggests, he’s real!

Understanding Bagman

In the dark horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Carl Rhoden).

The Cast Behind Bagman

A Glimpse Into The Horror

The narrative paints an eerie tale centered around the mythical figure of the Bagman. As described, Given such sinister behavior, it’s no wonder that Sam Claflin’s character Patrick remains haunted by his childhood encounter with this malevolent entity.

Director Colm McCarthy’s Vision

The vision for El hombre del saco (Bagman) owes much to its director , known for The Girl with All the Gifts and Outcast. His directorial touch is expected to bring not only intensity but also a unique perspective on this mythological horror.

The Artistic Combination

This combination of cast under McCarthy’s direction promises a compelling blend of suspense and psychological horror. As highlighted by another project of Sean McCarthy’s mentioned below:

No news yet on when Bagman will make its way to screens. But if the trailer logline is anything to go by, ‘‘ Something to ponder as you try to find sleep!

