Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

I never thought that a zipper closing up could be terrifying, but then I watched the trailer for Bagman. The video lays out the premise of this horror movie from Lionsgate: the Bagman is a mythical creature that steals children, puts them in his bag, and eventually eats them. He is a scary story that has permeated across time and across cultures. Why, you may wonder? Because he’s real!
The Plot Deep Dive
In the dark horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Carëll Rhoden).
Colm McCarthy at the Helm
The movie comes from director Colm McCarthy, who is behind films such as Outcast and The Girl with All the Gifts, along with the “Black Museum” episode of Black Mirror. McCarthy’s notable contributions also include several episodes of Sherlock and Peaky Blinders.
A Star-Studded Cast
This intense horror experience sees Sam Claflin leading the cast as Patrick McKee, supported by talented names like Antonia Thomas, William Hope, Steven Cree, Frankie Corio, Adelle Leonce, and Henry Pettigrew. Claflin’s portrayal of a man scarred by a mythical creature drives the narrative forward, especially as the dreaded Bagman now terrorizes his family.
The Terrifying Presence of Bagman
The Bagman reportedly snatches children and collects them in his rotting bag, now terrorizing Patrick’s wife Karina and son Jake. This sinister backstory adds depth to the fear embodied within this relentless antagonist.
The Creative Minds Behind Bagman
Written by John Hulme, Bagman‘s creative team crafts an engrossing narrative that blends folklore with modern horror elements. Director Colm McCarthy’s touch is evident in every frame, leveraging his rich background in dynamic storytelling.
No news yet on when Bagman will make its way to a screen near you. Though if the logline of the film is to be believed,
he’s always closer than you think.
Follow Us