Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

by

I never thought that a zipper closing up could be terrifying, but then I watched the trailer for Bagman. The video lays out the premise of this horror movie from Lionsgate: the Bagman is a mythical creature that steals children, puts them in his bag, and eventually eats them. He is a scary story that has permeated across time and across cultures. Why, you may wonder? Because he’s real!

Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

The Plot Deep Dive

In the dark horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Carëll Rhoden).

Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

Colm McCarthy at the Helm

The movie comes from director Colm McCarthy, who is behind films such as Outcast and The Girl with All the Gifts, along with the “Black Museum” episode of Black Mirror. McCarthy’s notable contributions also include several episodes of Sherlock and Peaky Blinders.

Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

A Star-Studded Cast

This intense horror experience sees Sam Claflin leading the cast as Patrick McKee, supported by talented names like Antonia Thomas, William Hope, Steven Cree, Frankie Corio, Adelle Leonce, and Henry Pettigrew. Claflin’s portrayal of a man scarred by a mythical creature drives the narrative forward, especially as the dreaded Bagman now terrorizes his family.

Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

The Terrifying Presence of Bagman

The Bagman reportedly snatches children and collects them in his rotting bag, now terrorizing Patrick’s wife Karina and son Jake. This sinister backstory adds depth to the fear embodied within this relentless antagonist.

The Creative Minds Behind Bagman

Written by John Hulme, Bagman‘s creative team crafts an engrossing narrative that blends folklore with modern horror elements. Director Colm McCarthy’s touch is evident in every frame, leveraging his rich background in dynamic storytelling.

Sam Claflin Faces Childhood Fears in Bagman Horror Trailer

No news yet on when Bagman will make its way to a screen near you. Though if the logline of the film is to be believed, he’s always closer than you think.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
January 7: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2022
The Five Best Guy Ritchie Directed Movies of His Career
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2018
Dune Part two release date
Everything We Know About Dune: Part Two
3 min read
May, 3, 2023
Five Disney Movies That Should Have Never Been Made
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2020
Hugh Jackman Stars in Sheep Detective Comedy Hitting Theaters February 2026
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2024
Top 5 Racing Movies to Watch Before the Release of Ferrari
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.