Sam Claflin Confronts Childhood Horrors in New Bagman Trailer

I never thought that a zipper closing up could be terrifying, but the trailer for Bagman proves otherwise. The video lays out the premise of this horror movie from Lionsgate:
the Bagman is a mythical creature that steals children, puts them in his bag, and eventually eats them. It’s a scary story that has permeated across time and cultures, because as the trailer suggests, he’s real!
A Haunting Synopsis
In the eerie film Bagman, a family faces an unspeakable nightmare being hunted by this malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries, parents have warned their children about the legendary Bagman who snatches innocent youths and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) barely survived such an encounter as a boy, leaving him with enduring scars. Now, his childhood tormentor threatens the safety of his family—his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Rhoden).
A Director With Horror Credentials
The movie is directed by Colm McCarthy, an experienced filmmaker known for directing several episodes of ‘Peaky Blinders,’ in addition to ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Sherlock,’ and the ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘Black Museum.’ McCarthy leverages his extensive background in prestige television to deliver
a unique take on horror.
The Scariest Monster Is Closer Than We Think
Written by John Hulme, Bagman‘s long-standing mythos comes chillingly alive under McCarthy’s direction. The trailer emphasizes that dread, dangling the notion that
he’s always closer than you think. With no official release date yet announced, it’s something worth pondering as you lay in bed at night trying to find sleep.
