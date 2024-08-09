Sally Field’s Touching Tribute to Robin Williams’ Compassion on Mrs. Doubtfire Set

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, Sally Field opened up about a poignant moment involving the late Robin Williams on the set of Mrs. Doubtfire. While filming, Field received devastating news about her father’s passing. Initially, she tried to keep it together and continue working, but Williams’ intuition led him to intervene.
I never shared this story before, recalled Field.
I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene. My father had a stroke a couple of years before…and was in a nursing facility…I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed…He asked if I wanted them to put him on the resuscitator. I said, ‘No…Just let him go…lean down and say, ‘Sally says goodbye.’
In a profound display of empathy, Robin pulled her aside and asked if she was okay. Upon learning about her loss, he ensured that they shot around her scenes for the day so she could be with her family.
He made it happen—they shot around me…It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: he was very sensitive and intuitive, said Field.
Lisa Jakub’s Heartfelt Memories
Various co-stars have heartwarming stories about working with Robin Williams. Lisa Jakub, who played Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire, shared how Williams was an unwavering pillar of support during her school troubles. When Jakub’s high school threatened to expel her for absenteeism due to filming, Robin stepped in. He wrote a heartfelt letter vouching for her work ethic and respectfully asking for leniency—an action that Jakub vividly remembers:
The amazing thing was Robin saw that I was upset—he asked me what was going on…He wrote a letter to my principal saying that he wanted them to rethink this decision…The principal got the letter, framed it, put it up in the office, and didn’t ask me to come back, Jakub shared.
An Advocate for Mental Health
Another profound contribution of Williams’ legacy is how he openly discussed mental health struggles with those around him. Despite his comedic persona, Robin did not shy away from serious conversations. Jakub reflects:
Robin was everything that you would hope he would be…and he was very open and honest with me about his issues with anxiety and depression…I was able to share with him that anxiety was something that I struggled with too.
A Master of Disguise
The role of Mrs. Doubtfire allowed Williams to showcase his transformational acting skills. His disguise as the elderly housekeeper fooled even his co-stars. According to reports, one time someone mistook him for director Chris Columbus‘ mother!
A Phenomenal Duo Onscreen
This poignant behind-the-scenes memory further cements why the dynamic between Field and Williams captivated audiences. Their onscreen chemistry in Mrs. Doubtfire remains unforgettable.
Follow Us