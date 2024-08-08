Sally Field Shares Robin Williams’ Compassion During Mrs. Doubtfire Filming

Sally Field recently shared a touching story about Robin Williams during their time filming the beloved 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire. While on the set, Field received tragic news that her father had passed away, a moment she recalls with profound emotion.’
Field explained that Williams intuitively sensed something was amiss with his co-star and took immediate steps to support her emotionally and professionally. As she recalls, “
I never shared this story before. I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene…” This quote directly connects to Sally Field’s experience working with Robin Williams on the set of Mrs. Doubtfire.
A Sensitive and Intuitive Co-Star
Upon learning about her father’s passing, Field was understandably distraught. Yet, she attempted to carry on working. However, Williams noticed her distress. Field recounts how Williams pulled her aside to express his concerns: “
Are you okay?” Robin asked. When Field confided in him about her heartbreaking news, he immediately took action.
Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Williams arranged with director Chris Columbus to alter the filming schedule so that Field could take the day off and handle her personal matters. “He made it happen—they shot around me the rest of the day,” Field noted, emphasizing Robin’s empathetic nature.
A Deserved Break from Filming
This compassionate gesture allowed Field to return home, contact her family, and make necessary arrangements following her father’s death. She appreciated how Robin’s sensitivity provided her a reprieve during one of the most challenging moments of her life.
The Resonance of Robin’s Kindness
But it wasn’t just Sally who felt Robin’s kind-heartedness on set. Lisa Jakub, who played Williams’ eldest daughter Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire, also spoke fondly of his support throughout filming. Reflecting on their conversations, Jakub said:
He would talk to me about his struggles and the things that he went through…
A Heartfelt Farewell
The impact of Mrs. Doubtfire remains significant, not only due to its commercial success but also because of the heartfelt stories like these that emerge from its production. The film grossed an impressive $441 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films at its time.
Sally Field’s heartfelt stories about Robin on set reveal a side of him often unseen by fans: a deeply sensitive and intuitive individual committed to supporting his colleagues through thick and thin.
