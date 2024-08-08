Sally Field Shares How Robin Williams’ Kindness Helped Her Through Father’s Death During Mrs. Doubtfire Filming

Sally Field recently revealed to Vanity Fair how Robin Williams significantly impacted her during the filming of Mrs. Doubtfire. Field shared a poignant story about how Williams ensured she could leave the set when her father passed away.
Intuitive Co-star Knew Something Was Wrong
Field explained that she hadn’t intended to interrupt the shooting schedule, but Williams noticed something was off. He orchestrated with director Chris Columbus to rearrange the filming order, allowing her to take time off.
I never shared this story before. I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene. My father had a stroke a couple of years before and was in a nursing facility. I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed—a massive stroke. He asked if I wanted them to put him on the resuscitator. I said, ‘No, he did not want that. Just let him go. And please lean down and say, “Sally says goodbye.”‘, Field recounted.
Acts of Kindness on Set
The emotional toll was heavy for Field, who remembered coming on set desperately trying to maintain her composure. Robin came over, pulled her aside, and asked,
Are you okay?
Upon learning what had happened, Williams quickly made sure she could leave immediately.
Oh my God, we need to get you out here right now, he had said.
And he made it happen—they shot around me the rest of the day, Field added, reflecting on his kindness.
I could go back to my house, call my brother and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive.
A Lasting Impact on Co-stars
This wasn’t an isolated incident. At only sixteen during filming, Lisa Jakub portrayed Lydia, Williams’ on-screen daughter. She recalled how openly Williams talked about his mental health struggles—an eye-opening dialogue at such a young age.
Mental Health Conversations
Jakub noted,
He would talk to me about his struggles and the things that he went through, which made her feel less isolated in her own experience.
It was the first time that I felt like, ‘Oh, I’m not a freak. I don’t have to hide this about myself. This is just something that some of us have to deal with.’
A Letter that Tried to Change Lives
In another candid moment, Jakub shared how Williams intervened when she was expelled from high school for taking time off to film Mrs. Doubtfire. Williams tried to support her by writing a letter to her principal.
Jakub recalled:
The amazing thing was Robin saw that I was upset—he asked me what was going on… He wrote a letter to my principal saying that he wanted them to rethink this decision and that I was just trying to pursue my education and career at the same time, and could they please support me in this. The principal got the letter, framed it, put it up in the office, and didn’t ask me to come back. Amazing.
