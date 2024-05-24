Home
Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20
The **basketball community** was struck by tragedy with the untimely passing of Cameron Stout, a **former standout** at Salisbury University.

**Stout**, who was just twenty years old, had carved out an impressive career in his short time on the court. Transferring to Salisbury from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, he quickly made his mark. During his time at Wisconsin-Stout, he was named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s first team, where he stood out with **18.3 points per game** and tied for the conference lead in assists with 5.3 per contest.

Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20At Salisbury, Stout continued his stellar play, finishing his career with 979 points and **averaging 19.8 points per game** as a senior. This earned him honors such as Player of the Year for both the Central Carolina Conference and Rowan County.

Memorable moments

Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20One unforgettable game saw Stout score a career-high **36 points** against Illinois Springfield, the most by a Miner in nine seasons, leading his team from a 17-point deficit to victory over Missouri-St. Louis.

This talented young man reached double figures on 19 occasions during his introduction to GLVC basketball. His performance solidified his position among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (51.7%), assists (108), and steals (44). Indeed, his abilities on the court were matched by his dedication off of it; he was known for putting in long hours both practicing and playing.

A life beyond basketball

Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20 Outside of basketball, **Cameron Stout** shared his story of mental health struggles to foster awareness. He detailed these personal challenges in an essay for PAW, discussing his **depression and subsequent treatment** in a psychiatric ward in 2013. According to Stout, “The experience left him with a new calling: to help others know they aren’t alone.”

Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20Despite the success and accolades he garnered on the court, Stout’s legacy extends beyond **athletic achievements**. He dedicated significant time speaking about mental health at local high schools and law schools across the country, becoming a keynote speaker at awareness events.

A community mourns its loss

“It’s a great community. I’ve loved living here,” stated Darryl Newton, reflecting on his interactions with Cameron and the larger sports community around them.

Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20

The cause and circumstances surrounding **Stout’s death** remain undisclosed as friends, family, and fans mourned the unexpected loss.

Steve Delikson
