Salisbury Basketball Star Cameron Stout Passes Away at 20

The **basketball community** was struck by tragedy with the untimely passing of Cameron Stout, a **former standout** at Salisbury University.
**Stout**, who was just twenty years old, had carved out an impressive career in his short time on the court. Transferring to Salisbury from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, he quickly made his mark. During his time at Wisconsin-Stout, he was named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s first team, where he stood out with **18.3 points per game** and tied for the conference lead in assists with 5.3 per contest.
At Salisbury, Stout continued his stellar play, finishing his career with 979 points and **averaging 19.8 points per game** as a senior. This earned him honors such as Player of the Year for both the Central Carolina Conference and Rowan County.
Memorable moments
One unforgettable game saw Stout score a career-high **36 points** against Illinois Springfield, the most by a Miner in nine seasons, leading his team from a 17-point deficit to victory over Missouri-St. Louis.
This talented young man reached double figures on 19 occasions during his introduction to GLVC basketball. His performance solidified his position among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (51.7%), assists (108), and steals (44). Indeed, his abilities on the court were matched by his dedication off of it; he was known for putting in long hours both practicing and playing.
A life beyond basketball
Outside of basketball, **Cameron Stout** shared his story of mental health struggles to foster awareness. He detailed these personal challenges in an essay for PAW, discussing his **depression and subsequent treatment** in a psychiatric ward in 2013. According to Stout, “The experience left him with a new calling: to help others know they aren’t alone.”
Despite the success and accolades he garnered on the court, Stout’s legacy extends beyond **athletic achievements**. He dedicated significant time speaking about mental health at local high schools and law schools across the country, becoming a keynote speaker at awareness events.
A community mourns its loss
“It’s a great community. I’ve loved living here,” stated Darryl Newton, reflecting on his interactions with Cameron and the larger sports community around them.
The cause and circumstances surrounding **Stout’s death** remain undisclosed as friends, family, and fans mourned the unexpected loss.